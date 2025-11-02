Future Alabama Stars Shine on Friday Night
Alabama's 2026 recruiting class currently stands 24 members deep and features some of the top prospects in the entire nation. Take a look at which of the Crimson Tide's commits put together the most dominant performances for their high school teams this week.
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - Benjamin Russell High School (Alexander City, Alabama)
Benjamin Russell (9-1) 45, Percy Julian (3-7) 13
Morgan continued to show why he is one of the most highly touted wide receiver prospects in the 2026 class again this week, dominating Percy Julian High School to the tune of eight receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Benjamin Russell won the game 45-13 and improved to 9-1 on the season with just one game remaining.
The Wildcats are the second place team in 6A, sitting behind fellow Tide commit Kamhariyan Johnson and the Muscle Shoals Trojans. They will take on Central High School from Tuscaloosa on November 7 in the opening round of the playoffs.
3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr. - The First Academy (Orlando, Florida)
The First Academy (5-5) 35, Lakeland (8-2) 28 (2OT)
Williams and The First Academy Royals picked up possibly their most impressive win of the season in the final regular season game of the year, taking down 8-2 Lakeland High School in double overtime, 35-28.
The Crimson Tide commit hauled in six receptions for just 58 yards, but had two touchdowns on the night, one of which sent the game into the first overtime period. Though his team finished the regular season just 5-5 and will miss out on the playoffs, Williams was nothing short of excellent with 34 receptions for 555 yards and 7 scores.
4-Star DL Nolan Wilson - Picayune High School (Picayune, Mississippi)
Picayune (8-1) 35, Gautier (3-6) 31
Wilson and the Picayune Maroon Tide earned their eighth win of the season this week, taking down Gautier High School in a close, 35-31, matchup. The 4-Star Crimson Tide commit, who was actually in Auburn this weekend, finished the game with an impressive five tackles, three of which went for a loss, as well as two sacks.
He was, and has been all season, a disruptive force on defense for the Maroon Tide, frequently getting after the quarterback and taking down ball carriers in the backfield.
With just a single game remaining in the regular season, Wilson and Picayune are sitting at first place in their region and in second place overall for 6A, according to MaxPreps.
4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Millard South High School (Omaha, Nebraska)
Millard South (9-1) 45, Westview (6-4) 3
Thomalla has become a staple of this list this season, consistently putting together show stopping performances for Millard South High School. This week was no different as the 4-Star signal caller led his team to a 45-3 win over Omaha Westview High School in the opening round of the Nebraska state playoffs.
Thomalla completed 14-of-22 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, his sixth time surpassing the 250 yard mark this season. He also contributed on the ground, finishing with three carries for 45 yards and another score.
Through the nine games he's played in this year--Millard South won via forfeit in week 7--the future Alabama quarterback has competed over 75 percent of his passes for 2,359 yards and 41 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
2027 4-Star QB Trent Seaborn - Thompson High School (Alabaster, Alabama)
Thompson (7-3) 29, Prattville (6-4) 15
Seaborn led Thompson to its seventh win of the year in the final regular season game of the season, taking down Prattville High School by a score of 29-15. The Warriors wrap up the 2025 season with a 7-3 record and are set to take on Carver High School on November 7 in the opening round of the 7A state playoffs.
The future Crimson Tide quarterback finished this week's game 19-of-26 through the air for 227 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Seaborn took to social media following the game to share his impressive highlights from this season which can be seen above. Through ten games this year, the 4-Star prospect completed nearly 73 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions.