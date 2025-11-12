Live Early Signing Day Updates for Alabama Basketball
The early signing period for college basketball is here, giving prospects the chance to lock in their commitments and make things official with their future teams.
While the Crimson Tide holds just two commitments so far in the 2026 cycle, Nate Oats and the Alabama staff has landed two incredibly talented players that are likely to be instantly impactful once they arrive on campus.
Recruiting success in the Oats era is nothing new for the Crimson Tide, who has finished with a top-20 ranked class each year since his arrival in March of 2019.
As of now, Alabama's 2026 group is ranked No. 22 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but with the signing period expected to continue until November 19, and then once again reopen in the spring, Oats and the staff have time to secure more talent.
Just recently, 5-Star guard Caleb Holt, a Huntsville, Alabama native, was in Tuscaloosa for his second visit this fall. He came to town for an official visit in September, and returned for Alabama's home showdown with LSU on November 8.
The Tide is also one of the top contenders for fellow 5-Star prospect Qayden Samuels from Bishop McNamara High School in District Heights, Maryland. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on October 3, and attended that weekend's home football game against Vanderbilt.
Adding two 5-Star prospects to an already strong group could potentially give Oats and his staff their best class since their arrival. As of now, 2022 holds that title, a year in which Alabama landed Brandon Miller, Jayden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, Davin Cosby and Nick Pringle.
2025 saw the Tide finish with a top ten class, and throughout the early stages of the 2025-26 season, three of the four freshmen have made significant impacts. Amari Allen, Davion Hannah and London Jemison, while all highly touted prospects in their own rights as high schoolers, have played far beyond expectations this early in the season.
In six short years, Oats and his various staff members have produced six NBA Draft picks, four of which were first rounders. He has turned Alabama basketball from a simple offseason hobby for sports needy football fans, to a national brand that is competing with some of the best programs in the nation for top tier recruits.
Take a look at which of this year's commits have made things official with the Crimson Tide now that the early signing period is open.