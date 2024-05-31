Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Welcomes 12 Official Visitors in Massive Weekend
The Alabama Crimson Tide football coaches kicked off summer camps this week in Tuscaloosa. Head coach Kalen DeBoer is hosting camp sessions on Thursday and Friday and then transitioning into a major recruiting weekend as the Crimson Tide is hosting a dozen official visitors and several unofficial visitors as well.
It's been roughly a month and a half since the Crimson Tide added linebacker Jaedon Harmon to the Class of 2025 but June should be the start of a big month for Alabama on the recruiting trail. Tuscaloosa will be busy for the next four weekends as prospects from the upcoming class are checking out the Capstone.
Official Weekend Visitors
The Crimson Tide is hosting three Class of 2025 prospects that are already committed to Alabama for official visits this weekend.
- Derick Smith is a 4-star wide receiver out of Southside Selma High School who also excels in the defensive backfield.
- Zymear Smith is a 4-star defensive back out of Ridgely, Md. who committed to the Crimson Tide in March
- Lotzeir Brooks is a 4-star wide receiver out of Millville N.J., who committed to Alabama in April. He's considered one of the fastest prospects in the entire class and already owns several South Jersey career receiving records with another season to play.
The three prospects will serve as quasi-liaisons for the other nine official visitors as the Crimson Tide looks to continue to fill out the Class of 2025.
- Ty Haywood is a 5-star offensive tackle out of Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. He's considered the No. 2 tackle and the No. 11 overall player in the class by the 247SportsComposite. Alabama doesn't have any offensive linemen in the class so far, making this an important weekend for offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. Haywood is scheduled to take official visits to Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida State over the following three weekends.
- Keelon Russell is a 4-star quarterback out of Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. The 6-foot-3, 175 pound quarterback committed to SMU in September of last year but is still enjoying recruitment. He led Duncanville to a 14-1 record capping the season off with a Texas 6A D-1 state championship after passing for 3,483 yards and 38 touchdowns. Russell is considered the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 38 overall player in the class by the 247Sports Composite. He took an official visit to SMU last weekend and has officials lined up with Florida and Oregon over the next two weekends.
- Chuck McDonald is a 4-star cornerback out of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. He's considered the No. 9 corner in the class and the No. 7 player in the state of California in the class by the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot, 190 pound defensive back has an official visit scheduled for USC later in the month of June.
- Jadon Perlotte is a 4-star linebacker out of Buford High School in Buford, Ga. He's considered the No. 14 linebacker in the class and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia. Perlotte committed to the University of Georgia in December of 2023 but has kept his options open. The 6-foot-3 210 pound linebacker has official visits scheduled with Miami, Auburn, Tennessee and Georgia over the next four weekends.
- Jordon Davison is a 4-star running back our of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. He's considered the No. 6 running back in the class and the No. 12 player in the state of California by the 247Sports Composite. The 5-foot-11, 203 pound rising senior has official visits scheduled with Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the three subsequent weekends.
- Andrew Olesh is a 6-foot-5, 212 pound tight end out of Southern Lehigh in Center Vally, Penn. The 4-star prospect is considered the No. 5 tight end and the No. 3 player in the state of Pennsylvania. He has official visits scheduled to Florida, Penn State and Michigan over the next three weekends.
- Jamarion Morrow is a 4-star running back out of Germantown High School in Germantown Tenn. He's listed at 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and considered the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee. Morrow has official visits scheduled to Texas A&M and Georgia over the next two weekends.
- Todd Robinson is a 3-star running back out of Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Ga. The 5-foot-11 195 pound athlete is considered the No. 32 running back in the class by the 247Sports Composite and turned in a 1,087 yards rushing and 1,001 yards receiving as a junior. Robinson has official visits lined up at Georgia, LSU and Tennessee over the next three weekends.
- Charles House is a 3-star defensive lineman out of North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. The 6-foot-3, 288 pound defender is considered the No. 61 defensive lineman in the class by the 247Sports Composite. He has official visits scheduled with Georgia and Tennessee over the next two weekends.
Unofficial Weekend Visitors
The focus for Alabama is clearly narrowing in on the Class of 2025, but DeBoer and his staff are already moving swiftly on the Class of 2026. Alabama accepted two defensive back commitments from rising juniors and will utilize this weekend to get to know more about the next class.
- Anthony Jones is a 5-star edge rusher out of St. Paul's Episcopal in Mobile, Ala. The 6-foot-3 240 pound athlete is considered the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 5 player overall by the 247Sports Composite.
- Brock Harris is a 5-star tight end out of Pine View High School in Saint George, Utah. The 6-foot-6 238 pound prospect is considered the No. 3 tight end in the class and the No. 22 player overall.
- Anthony Davis is a 4-star linebacker out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga. The 6-foot-2 200 pound athelete considered the No. 21 linebacker in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Preston Ashley is a 4-star defensive back out of Brandon High School in Brandon, Miss. The 5-foot-10 170 pound athlete is considered the No. 14 safety and the No. 7 player in the state of Mississippi.
- Kaiden Hall is a 4-star safety out of Milton High School in Milton, Fla. The 6-foot-3 195 pound defensive back is considered the No. 13 safety in the class by the 247Sports Composite.
- Zykie Helton is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Carrollton High School in Carrollton Ga.
- Jackson Presley is a 3-star quarterback out of Glacier High School in Kalispell, Mont. The 6-foot-2 195 pound quarterback is considered the No. 2 overall player in the state of Montana.
- Cam Hood is an unranked athlete out of Tuscaloosa County High in Northport, Ala.
- Ziondre Williams is an unranked athlete out of Anna High School in Anna, Texas.