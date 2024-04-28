Roll Call, April 28, 2024: Alabama Totals 10 NFL Draft Picks
The NFL Draft came to a conclusion after seven rounds and three days on Saturday afternoon, and it featured plenty of names that came from The University of Alabama.
The Crimson Tide had 10 players taken in the draft, good enough for third among all schools, trailing only Michigan and Texas. Of those 10, three went in the first round: JC Latham (Titans), Dallas Turner (Vikings) and Terrion Arnold (Lions).
After Day 1, Alabama had seven players selected over the next two days: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Saints), Chris Braswell (Bucs), Jermaine Burton (Bengals), Justin Eboigbe (Chargers), Jase McClellan (Falcons), Will Reichard (Vikings), and Jaylen Key (Jets). Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban ends his career with an incredible 47 first round picks from Alabama, and moved into third place all-time for total number of drafted players.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball: vs No. 3 Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Rowing: Alabama rowing finished its regular season at the Lake Wheeler Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. on Saturday, picking up one first-place finish and 11 top-two finishes.
- Men's Golf: 8-seed Alabama fell in the quarterfinals of match play of the SEC Championships to 1-seed Auburn, by a final score of 3-2.
- Baseball: Alabama 10, Ole Miss 3
- Softball: No. 3 Tennessee 2, No. 17 Alabama 0
Did you notice?
- With the Minnesota Vikings' selection of Will Reichard in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban now has had a player drafted at every position in football, including specialists such as kicker, punter, and long snapper.
- A couple Alabama football transfers were taken on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with former Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson being taken by the Vikings and former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker being taken by the Patriots.
- In a playoff loss to the OKC Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones scored 15 points. The Pelicans trail the series 3-0 and are on the verge of being swept by the 1-seed in the West.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
127 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 28, 1991: Athletic director Hootie Ingram announced the Centennial Committee had chosen "Century of Champions" as the official theme for the upcoming celebration of Alabama's 100 years of football. Ingram made the announcement at the annual Football Media Weekend hosted by head coach Gene Stallings and the athletic department.
April 28, 2017: Former Crimson Tide players cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, tight end O.J. Howard and linebacker Reuben Foster were all selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I was shocked. I expected it to be a whole lot tougher. But we rattled them before they could think clearly.” – Antonio Langham after Alabama defeated Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl for the national championship.
Special Media
Check out our: