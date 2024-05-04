Roll Call, May 4, 2024: Alabama Men's Tennis Advances To Second Round
It was a strong Friday for the Alabama men's tennis team as they advanced into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Alabama men took down Charlotte 4-1 in the Durham regional. The Crimson Tide lost the doubles point to open the round, but rallied and won four singles points in a row to eliminate the 49ers.
Roan Jones started the comeback by winning his first match 6-3, 6-2 to even the team score at 1-1. Filip Planinsek and Matias Ponce De Leon both cruised to easy victories to move the Crimson Tide up 3-1, while Zach Foster came from behind to win his matchup to ensure the Alabama victory.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Softball at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC Network
- Men's Tennis at No. 13 Duke, 12 p.m.
- Women's Tennis at SMU, 1 p.m.
- Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State, 2 p.m., SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball - Alabama 2, Auburn 0 / 11 Innings
- Baseball - Mississippi State 13, Alabama 3
- Men's Tennis - Alabama 4, Charlotte 1
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
119 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 4, 1974: ABC officials announced the network would televise Alabama three times during the upcoming season, the maximum number the Tide could appear by NCAA regulations. The Iron Bowl against Auburn would be moved to Friday, Nov. 29 instead of Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff time was set for approximately 1:40. The Crimson Tide's Nov. 9 game with LSU would also be televised from Legion Field, along with the Oct. 5 matchup with Ole Miss in Jackson or the Oct. 19 matchup with Tennessee in Knoxville. By television regulations, an NCAA member could appear on TV five times over a two-year period, so Alabama would only be on network television twice during the 1975 season.
May 4, 1982: Linebacker Derrick Pope was born in Galveston, Texas.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Only the Pacific Ocean could have stopped Jimmy Johnson from scoring the touchdown.” —Wu Winslett after Alabama scored a fourth quarter touchdown to tie Stanford 7-7 in the 1927 Rose Bowl.
