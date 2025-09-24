Mercury Had the Most Casual Reaction to Epic 20-Point Comeback Playoff Win vs. Lynx
The Mercury staged a jaw-dropping 20-point comeback during their semifinals matchup against the Lynx on Tuesday night, in what was the third biggest comeback victory ever in a game in the WNBA Playoffs.
Phoenix knotted up the series on the road against No. 1-seed Minnesota despite trailing by 16 at halftime. Their deficit reached as much as 20 points at one point, but the team never backed down from the challenge and were able to force overtime and eventually escape with a 109–103 win.
After capping off their near-historic comeback, the Mercury remained perfectly poised, casually walking off the court and joining arms in a huddle. The job's not done, and they know it.
They'll head back to Phoenix for Game 3, looking to take advantage of their home floor after swinging the momentum in Tuesday's stunning come from behind upset.
The Mercury ended the regular season as the No. 4 seed and managed to take down the reigning champs in the opening round of play, defeating the Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu-led Liberty. Now, they're headed home with a chance to take a series lead against the league's top team, and they're not letting themselves get lost in the moment.