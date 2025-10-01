Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Provides Update on Medical Situation After Exiting Game 5
The Indiana Fever endured yet another devastating blow as star Kelsey Mitchell went down during Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals against the Aces. In the third quarter of the game, Mitchell experienced extreme cramping and was helped off the court.
The Fever shared Wednesday that Mitchell was taken to a hospital, where she received transported and was released on Tuesday. They added that Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery.
Later on Wednesday, Mitchell provided an updated of her to social media. She wrote, "I suffered from something called Rhabdomyolysis last night. My muscles stopped producing and reached its maximum capacity. I went into a sense of numbness/paralyzing feeling with no movement from my lower extremities for up to 5 to 7 seconds. Because my muscles stopped producing positive blood to my bloodstream, my body locked up from a physical standpoint and from there fatigue and cramping settled in. It sucked. I panicked because I began to think the worse when I felt like I couldn’t move my legs. It was an out of body experience for me and I thank God for covering me at a time like that."
"So today on Oct. 1, I am walking and moving at a slow pace, but I will be fine very soon," Mitchell continued. "I want to thank the Fever medical team, Vegas medical team, and the staff at the local hospital for keeping me safe. In other words, I played literally til my wheels fell off, lmao."
While the Fever lost to the Aces in overtime and fell short of advancing to the WNBA Finals, both Indiana and Mitchell put together an impressive season as they overcame a multitude of injuries to reach the semifinals in the first place. Mitchell helped carry the team amid the injuries, averaging a career-high 20.1 points and making her third consecutive All-Star Game. The postseason did not end the way they wanted, but there is plenty for Mitchell and the Fever to be proud as their season comes to a close.