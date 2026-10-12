Alabama Softball Pitcher Announces She's Stepping Away from Sport

Alabama softball pitcher Braya Hodges announced on social media Monday afternoon that she would be stepping away from the sport.

"After 16 years playing this sport and 2 years at Bama I’ve decided to step away from playing," Hodges said in a post on Instagram. "I have loved my time playing softball and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. The coaches and players I have spent my time with have influenced me in wonderful ways and I will always be grateful for them. Everything I have learned, experienced, and enjoyed while playing has given me memories that will last forever! Thank you Bama coaching staff for always being the best of the best and having my back! Roll Tide always."

Hodges spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide as an in-state player out of Houston Academy in Dothan, Alabama. Over her two years in Tuscaloosa, Hodges appeared in 16 games with two starts. The right-handed pitcher was primarily used as a depth piece in Alabama's bullpen in relief appearances in midweek games. Her last appearance came on March 28 against North Dakota State.

She was part of a combined no-hitter in the season opener against Villanova last season and also threw the final inning of a combined perfect game against North Alabama on March 25. Hodges did not allow an earned run in 7.1 innings pitched in 2026.

Pitching coach Lance McMahon will now have a staff of four pitchers to manage. Alabama returns its top three pitchers from a season ago including reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski, plus sophomores Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi. The Crimson Tide brought in left hander Kailey Plumlee out of the transfer portal from Tennessee. The only pitcher Alabama lost from last season was Alea Johnson.

Briski will be a senior this season, but because of the new NCAA eligibility rules, she has two years of eligibility remaining if she chooses to use them.

Alabama is coming off its best regular season of the decade and a run to the Women's College World Series semifinals. The team is in the middle of the fall ball schedule now, but the official 2027 season will open in late February. The full 2027 schedule has not yet been announced, but Alabama does know its SEC schedule.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest Alabama news.