Caitlin Clark’s Teammate Was Every WNBA Fan After Seeing Her Viral Smiling Meme With Angel Reese

Wherever Caitlin Clark goes, cameras tend to follow. It’s one of the perks—and detriments—of being arguably the biggest superstar in the WNBA. But Clark’s latest viral photo emerged by accident: After Angel Reese missed a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the Dream’s loss to the Fever earlier this month, she put her head in her hands and was immediately consoled by her Atlanta teammates. In the background of the camera’s shot of Reese and Rhyne Howard, Clark appeared to be smiling right at Reese.

Was the Indiana star smiling because Reese had just missed a key shot and sent the game to overtime, or was she smiling at something else? It’s admittedly unclear. But the internet, being the internet, had a field day with the now-viral meme.

Several games later, Clark’s teammate Aliyah Boston addressed the moment in an episode of her Post Moves podcast with Candace Parker after Parker brought it up.

“Did you see Caitlin’s reaction to the Dream’s missed putback?” Parker asked Boston.

“... In real time you see nothing but we [the Fever] saw it after and I was like, ‘Here we go,’” Boston said, with a face-palm. “No ‘cause like, we just—peace, love and happiness. We will never be free!”

The Post Moves Show discusses Caitlin Clark’s reaction to Angel Reese missing the game winning layup:



Aliyah: “Like peace, love & happiness. We will never be free!”



Candace: “You guys probably have top 5 (memes)”



(via @PostMovesShow) pic.twitter.com/UuczVMv0Wr — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) August 26, 2026

Parker noted that Indiana has inadvertently created some of the greatest memes of this WNBA season, from Sophie Cunningham’s pointing taunt to Clark getting told to calm down by Paige Bueckers. (And so has Reese, for that matter.)

“I would have been like Paige, too,” Parker said. “I’d been like, ‘Calm down.’ I’m trying to foul you.”

“No, I don’t care,” Boston said, adding that asking someone to calm down usually never works.

It sounded like Boston wasn’t really interested in discussing the viral, non-basketball chatter surrounding the Fever, which makes sense. On one hand, she’s always going to want to have her teammate’s back, but on the other, she is the co-host of a popular basketball podcast in which she and Parker discuss and debate all the happenings in the W. And it just so happens that a lot of those include the ever-controversial Indiana Fever.

Keenly aware of how often the WNBA tends to get co-opted by unwanted narratives and discourses, Boston was likely every WNBA fan when she put her hand to her head and said the equivalent of “Oh, brother” to the Clark meme. It’s just the latest development in Clark and Reese’s yearslong rivalry dating back to when Reese taunted the then-Iowa star with the “You can’t see me” gesture during the 2023 national championship game.

Both players entered the W the following year (2024) and have continued to clash on the court from time to time, as is natural for opponents in a pro women’s basketball league. This is hardly anything new.

Since that moment against Atlanta, though, the tables have turned a bit for Clark and the Fever. Indiana has gone 2–2 in its last four games and fallen to fifth in the standings, half a game behind Reese and the Dream. Reese, for her part, bounced back from her missed putback in a huge way, logging a historic perfect game against the Sparks on Aug. 20 and then a record-setting 26 rebounds in Atlanta’s most recent win over the Sparks on Monday.

Both the Fever and Dream have clinched a spot in the playoffs, and they could face each other as soon as the first round depending on how their respective regular seasons play out. If that ends up being the case, one can only hope we all remember Boston’s unifying message of “peace, love and happiness.” And that we get to see some good basketball on both sides.