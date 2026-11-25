Alabama softball announced its full schedule for the 2027 season on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the Crimson Tide's 31st year as a program and its 29th under head coach Patrick Murphy.

Crimson Tide fans will get to experience 28 regular-season home games at Rhoads Stadium. This includes three home tournaments against nonconference teams. Perhaps the most intriguing one is the Tournament of Champions, as like Alabama, Florida State, Cal Fullerton and Fresno State have all won an NCAA Championship.

All game dates are subject to change. Additional information regarding tickets, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Nonconference Schedule

Feb. 11-14 at Sarasota Softball Classic – Sarasota, Fla.: Texas State, Ohio State, JMU, Florida State, Baylor

Feb. 19-21 at South Alabama Tournament – Mobile, Ala.: West Georgia, South Alabama, Furman, Middle Tennessee

Feb. 26-28 Easton Bama Bash – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Lindenwood, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss

March 5-7 T-Mobile Crimson Classic – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Winthrop, St. John's, Nicholls

March 9 vs. UNA at Rocket City Softball Series – Madison, Ala. (Toyota Field)

March 12-14 Tournament of Champions – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Cal State Fullerton, Fresno State, Florida State

SEC Schedule

March 19-21 vs. Texas A&M – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

March 26-28 at Texas – Austin, Texas

April 2-4 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 9-11 at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.

April 16-18 at Georgia – Athens, Ga.

April 23-25 vs. Florida – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

April 30-May 2 vs. LSU – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

May 6-8 at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.

May 11-15 at 2027 SEC Softball Tournament – Madison, Ala. (Toyota Field)

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