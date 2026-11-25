Alabama Softball Unveils Full 2027 Schedule
Alabama softball announced its full schedule for the 2027 season on Wednesday afternoon.
This is the Crimson Tide's 31st year as a program and its 29th under head coach Patrick Murphy.
Crimson Tide fans will get to experience 28 regular-season home games at Rhoads Stadium. This includes three home tournaments against nonconference teams. Perhaps the most intriguing one is the Tournament of Champions, as like Alabama, Florida State, Cal Fullerton and Fresno State have all won an NCAA Championship.
All game dates are subject to change. Additional information regarding tickets, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
Nonconference Schedule
- Feb. 11-14 at Sarasota Softball Classic – Sarasota, Fla.: Texas State, Ohio State, JMU, Florida State, Baylor
- Feb. 19-21 at South Alabama Tournament – Mobile, Ala.: West Georgia, South Alabama, Furman, Middle Tennessee
- Feb. 26-28 Easton Bama Bash – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Lindenwood, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss
- March 5-7 T-Mobile Crimson Classic – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Winthrop, St. John's, Nicholls
- March 9 vs. UNA at Rocket City Softball Series – Madison, Ala. (Toyota Field)
- March 12-14 Tournament of Champions – Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Cal State Fullerton, Fresno State, Florida State
SEC Schedule
- March 19-21 vs. Texas A&M – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- March 26-28 at Texas – Austin, Texas
- April 2-4 vs. Ole Miss – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- April 9-11 at Mississippi State – Starkville, Miss.
- April 16-18 at Georgia – Athens, Ga.
- April 23-25 vs. Florida – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- April 30-May 2 vs. LSU – Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- May 6-8 at Oklahoma – Norman, Okla.
May 11-15 at 2027 SEC Softball Tournament – Madison, Ala. (Toyota Field)
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver