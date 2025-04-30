How SEC Softball Tournament Bracket is Shaping Up Entering Final Week of Regular Season
The middle of the SEC standings are a big jumble with one weekend to go. Teams are fighting for postseason positioning all around the league.
Almost every series this weekend has major implications for seeding in both the SEC and NCAA tournaments as teams fight to secure a spot as a host team in the NCAA tournament and avoid playing on the first day of the SEC tournament in Athens, Georgia beginning May 6.
With Texas and Oklahoma joining the league, the conference tournament bracket has been expanded for all 15 teams. The bottom six teams will play on Tuesday. The top-four teams get a double bye to Thursday with seeds 5-9 opening play on Wednesday, May 7.
Two of the top teams nationally, No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida meet this weekend in Gainesville. Same thing with No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville. There's one more top-10 matchup as No. 10 LSU travels to No. 6 Arkansas.
In the middle of the league, No. 14 Alabama travels to No. 12 South Carolina, and No. 18 Mississippi State hosts No. 19 Ole Miss. Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State all have identical conference records at 11-10 while Ole Miss is 10-11. All four times are trying to secure a first-round bye in the SEC tournament.
Oklahoma is in the best position at 16-5 in the league, but technically Texas A&M, Tennessee and Texas all have a chance of at least receiving a share of the regular season SEC crown heading into the final weekend.
Because the SEC tournament is coming up next week, all conference series this week are being played Thursday-Saturday. Auburn (6-18 SEC) is the only team to have already played all eight of its SEC series and is already locked into a bottom-six spot at the 2025 SEC Tournament. The Tigers will play NC State this weekend.
Here is how the SEC standings look heading into the final three games of the regular season.
2025 SEC Softball Standings as of 4/30/25
1. Oklahoma (16-5)
2. Texas A&M (14-6)
3. Tennessee (14-7)
4. Texas (13-8)
5. Arkansas (12-9)
6. Florida (12-9)
7. LSU (11-10)
8. South Carolina. (11-10)
9. Mississippi State (11-10)
10. Alabama (11-10)
11. Ole Miss (10-11)
12. Kentucky (7-14)
13. Georgia (6-14)
14. Auburn (6-18)
15. Missouri (4-17)
Remaining SEC series
- Alabama- at South Carolina
- Arkansas- LSU
- Florida- Oklahoma
- Georgia- at Missouri
- Kentucky- at Texas
- LSU- at Arkansas
- Mississippi State- Ole Miss
- Missouri- Georgia
- Oklahoma- at Florida
- Ole Miss- at Mississippi State
- South Carolina- Alabama
- Tennessee- Texas A&M
- Texas- Kentucky
- Texas A&M- at Tennessee
SEC in NCAA RPI
1. Texas A&M
2. Florida
3. Oklahoma
5. LSU
6. Arkansas
8. Texas
9. South Carolina
10. Tennessee
15. Alabama
16. Auburn
21. Ole Miss
23. Mississippi State
24. Georgia
31. Kentucky
32. Missouri
SEE ALSO: How the SEC Baseball Tournament is Shaping Up in Home Stretch