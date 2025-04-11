How to Watch: No. 22 Alabama Softball vs. No. 2 Oklahoma
Patrick Murphy has been talking about this series for over a year, and it's finally here. Alabama softball will host the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the first time as an SEC opponent.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams at Rhoads since 2015 super regionals. The Sooners are second in the national rankings and SEC softball standings, but Oklahoma has dropped one conference series to Tennessee.
No. 22 Alabama only has one SEC series win, but has at least one win over SEC team it has played so far. This weekend has big implications in the conference and also for postseason seeding.
All three games of this series will be airing on national television with the series running Saturday-Monday instead of the traditional weekend series.
Here's what you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Sooners:
How to Watch: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Who: No. 22 Alabama (28-15, 5-7 SEC) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (35-3, 9-3 SEC)
When: Saturday, April 12 – 3 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 13 – 5 p.m. CT
Monday, April 14 – 6 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: ESPN 2 (Saturday)
SEC Network (Sunday and Monday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Tied overall, 10-10
In Tuscaloosa: 2-1 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .432
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 36
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 11
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.52
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 10
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 79
Oklahoma statistical leaders:
Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .448
RBIs: Kasidi Pickering- 41
Home runs: Kasidi Pickering- 12
ERA: Sam Landry- 1.81
Wins: Sam Landry- 12
Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 103