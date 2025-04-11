Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 22 Alabama Softball vs. No. 2 Oklahoma

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts the Sooners at Rhoads Stadium.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Lauren Johnson (88) celebrates after stealing a base against Alabama State at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Tuesday, Apr 1, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Patrick Murphy has been talking about this series for over a year, and it's finally here. Alabama softball will host the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend at Rhoads Stadium for the first time as an SEC opponent.

It will be the first meeting between the two teams at Rhoads since 2015 super regionals. The Sooners are second in the national rankings and SEC softball standings, but Oklahoma has dropped one conference series to Tennessee.

No. 22 Alabama only has one SEC series win, but has at least one win over SEC team it has played so far. This weekend has big implications in the conference and also for postseason seeding.

All three games of this series will be airing on national television with the series running Saturday-Monday instead of the traditional weekend series.

Here's what you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Sooners:

How to Watch: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Who: No. 22 Alabama (28-15, 5-7 SEC) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (35-3, 9-3 SEC)

When: Saturday, April 12 – 3 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 13 – 5 p.m. CT
Monday, April 14 – 6 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ESPN 2 (Saturday)
SEC Network (Sunday and Monday)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Tied overall, 10-10

In Tuscaloosa: 2-1 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .432

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 36

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 11

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.52

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 10

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 79

Oklahoma statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .448

RBIs: Kasidi Pickering- 41

Home runs: Kasidi Pickering- 12

ERA: Sam Landry- 1.81

Wins: Sam Landry- 12

Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 103

