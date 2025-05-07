Bama Central

Live Blog: Alabama Softball vs. South Carolina in SEC Tournament

Score updates and analysis as the No. 10 Crimson Tide takes on the No. 7 Gamecocks in the second round of the 2025 SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia.

Katie Windham

Kali Heivilin at SEC Tournament
Kali Heivilin at SEC Tournament / Alabama Athletics

Alabama softball is looking to secure a spot in the SEC tournament quarterfinals with a revenge game against South Carolina on Wednesday night.

The two teams met in the final weekend of the regular season and now face off in the 10/7 game in the 2025 SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia. No. 7 South Carolina secured a first-round bye after winning the series over Alabama while the No. 10 Crimson Tide beat Auburn, 3-2, on Tuesday night to advance to face the Gamecocks.

First pitch will be approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the Ole Miss/Florida game, and the Alabama game will air on SEC Network. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Ole Miss knocks off Florida, 6-3, in eight innings. So first pitch for the Alabama game will be approximately 7:13 p.m. CT

Ole Miss and Florida are going to extra innings, so the start time for Alabama and South Carolina will be slightly delayed.

As the lower-seeded team, Alabama will be the visiting team and bat first.

Jocelyn Briski pitched a complete game against Auburn, so I expect Catelyn Riley will get the start in the circle against the Gamecocks.

In his postgame interview on SEC Network on Tuesday after beating Auburn, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy told the analysts at the desk, "We'll do it again tomorrow."

Published
