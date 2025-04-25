Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama Softball vs. Missouri (Game 1)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It is Power of Pink night at Rhoads Stadium as No. 15 Alabama and Missouri open a three-game SEC series.
With rainy conditions in Tuscaloosa the game time was pushed back from 6 p.m. CT to 6:30 p.m. The skies are still overcast around Rhoads Stadium, but the rain should clear up in time for first pitch.
Alabama (32-18, 8-10 SEC) is trying to win its third straight home series in the final three regular season home games. Missouri (23-26, 4-14 SEC) is fighting for postseason eligibility.
The Tigers have had a tough season but have wins over No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 4 Oklahoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (weather pending), and the game will be streamed only on SEC Network+. BamaCentral will have updates throughout.
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES.
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
In-game updates
Top 2- Mizzou batting
- Make that back-to-back walks. Pitching coach Lance McMahon goes out for a circle visit.
- Briski follows up the home run with a walk. After a very efficient firs tinning, not a great start to the top of the second.
- First pitch, leadoff home run for Taylor Ebbs to cut into the Tide lead. Alabama 3, Missouri 1
END 1: Alabama 3, Missouri 0
Bottom 1- Alabama batting
- Johnson waits on the changeup, but gets a little bit under it with a flyout to center for the final out.
- Hawkins draws a two-out walk, and Alabama has two on with two out. Pannell is having some struggles finding the strike zone tonight.
- Bases-clearing double for Brooke Ellestad puts Alabama up 3-0
- Valentine strikes out looking. Pannell is really working the changeup for Mizzou.
- Duchscherer is hit by a pitch, and Alabama has the bases loaded with one out. Ninth time this season that Duchscherer has been HBP
- A wild pitch moves both runners into scoring position with one out. This umpire has a really tight zone behind the plate so far. He's not giving a lot on the corners.
- Heivilin gets fooled on a 51 mph changeup. One out.
- Pupillo walks on four pitches. Two on with nobody out for Alabama's home run leader Kali Heivilin.
- Vandagriff leads off with a bunt single and steals second on the next pitch.
MID 1: Alabama 0, Missouri 0
Top 1- Mizzou batting
- Three up, three down for Briski in the top of the first. She was hitting 70 mph on the radar gun a few times. Most importantly, she was throwing strikes. Nine of her 14 pitches in the first inning were strikes.
- First pitch from Briski to Crenshaw is a strike, and this game is underway.
Starting Lineups:
Pregame
- Alabama mascot Big Al is here with a pink jersey on. I think this is the first time I've seen him at Rhoads this season.
- Legendary former Alabama gymnastics head coach, and founder of the Power of Pink at Alabama, Sarah Patterson is throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
- Tonight's officials: Thomas Meyer (home plate), Cameron Ellison (1B), Dave Rheinecker (3B)
- The rain has definitely affected the crowd for this final home regular season series at Rhoads. Less than 30 minutes until first pitch, and the grandstand seats aren't even halfway full. I do think more people will trickle in both there and the Brickyard.
- Mizzou is wearing a pink uniform tonight. Alabama is wearing its all-white uniform with a pink belt.
- And the tarp is already being rolled being rolled back off the field at 5:53.
- As of 5:50 p.m., the rain has started to come down again at Rhoads Stadium, and the tarp is being rolled onto the field.