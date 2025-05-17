Speed Never Slumps: Aggressive Baserunning Lifts Alabama Softball over Virginia Tech
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Before the 2025 season started, Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy said this was one of the fastest teams he's ever had in Tuscaloosa. That's proven to be true time after time this season, and the Crimson Tide's speed played another major factor in No. 15 Alabama's 4-3 win over Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium on Saturday.
The Alabama offense only collected three hits, but collected six free passes (five walks and one error) to put pressure on the Hokie defense and create havoc on the base paths.
Alabama's first run of the game on a dropped third strike when Brooke Ellestad came all the way around to score from second base on the play.
"That was all her," Murphy said after the game. "She read the dropped third strike, and she was past third. And on the throw, she took off. Seriously, it was all her. Very aggressive, and she made it easily. It wasn't close."
Virginia Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and Alabama wasn't able to respond in the bottom half of the inning. Ellestad stealing that run got the Tide right back in the game in home half of the second before a Kali Heivilin home run in the third gave Alabama a lead it wouldn't relinquish.
Heivilin's home run came after freshman Audrey Vandagriff reached on a leadoff walk, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error on the steal. It was her 50th steal of the season in her true freshman campaign, becoming just the third player in program history along side Brittany Rogers and Kayla Braud with 50 steals in a season.
"Obviously, she can go at any time she wants," Murphy said about Vandagriff's stealing abilities. "It's totally up to her. The key about a really good baserunner is, he or she has to be brave enough to get thrown out. If you're afraid of getting thrown out, you're probably not going to go as hard as you would otherwise. She has been aggressive from Day 1."
Alabama's patience at the plate and speed on the base paths kept the offense motoring along on a day when the bats weren't connecting as much. But as Murphy said after Friday's win, you take any win in the NCAA tournament however you can get it.