Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Beating Oklahoma
With Monday night's thrilling victory over No. 2 Oklahoma, Alabama softball picked up its first top-10 series win since 2022.
Audrey Vandagriff had the winning moment with her walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Alabama's pitchers were the stars in the circle this weekend with Jocelyn Briski and Catelyn Riley both tossing complete games in the Crimson Tide's two victories.
Alabama now won two of its last three SEC series and has a quick turnaround this week with a trip to No. 7 Florida starting on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide moved up in the polls after beating the Sooners. Alabama jumped from No. 22 to No. 17 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll. (Important note: some college softball polls are released on Monday before Alabama clinched the series over Oklahoma, and some voters would've submitted ballots before seeing the Crimson Tide victory. The records below also don't reflect Alabama or Oklahoma's record with Monday night's result.)
Here is this week's full top-25:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 10
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Texas A&M (21) SEC (11-3) 37-5 615
2. Tennessee (4) SEC (9-6) 34-9 589
3. Texas SEC (11-4) 39-5 572
4. Oklahoma SEC (10-4) 36-4 555
5. UCLA Big Ten (12-1) 40-5 500
6. Oregon Big Ten (12-1) 38-4 476
7. Florida SEC (9-6) 37-9 441
8. Florida State ACC (14-1) 40-6 439
9. LSU SEC (8-7) 35-8 437
10. Arkansas SEC (10-8) 31-9 426
11. Virginia Tech ACC (14-1) 36-5 377
12. South Carolina SEC (7-8) 32-10 367
13. Arizona Big 12 (13-5) 36-7 347
14. Texas Tech Big 12 (14-1) 34-9 312
15. Mississippi State SEC (9-6) 33-11 248
16. Stanford ACC (9-6) 29-8 229
T17. Alabama SEC (6-8) 29-16 195
T17. Duke ACC (12-6) 31-13 195
19. Clemson ACC (14-4) 34-11 171
20. Ole Miss SEC (7-8) 31-11 152
21. Nebraska Big Ten (10-3) 31-10 124
22. Oklahoma State Big 12 (6-7) 24-14 97
23. Georgia SEC (5-12) 27-15 85
24. Ohio State Big Ten (8-5) 33-10-1 67
25. Liberty CUSA (15-2) 36-9 37
Others receiving votes: Virginia (27), Auburn (22), Grand Canyon (19), Washington (3), Texas State (1)