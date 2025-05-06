Where Alabama Softball Ranks after Week 13
The regular season has come to an end in college softball, and Alabama's season didn't conclude the way it wanted.
After run-ruling South Carolina in the opening game of the series, the Crimson Tide dropped the next two games that were both weather-affected to lose the series.
Because of that, Alabama dropped down two spots to No. 16 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll heading into the conference tournament.
Alabama opens play at the 2025 SEC Tournament on Tuesday evening against Auburn in Athens, Georiga. The Crimson Tide has wins against three of the top-four teams in this week's poll. Alabama has a lot of quality wins overall on the season, but because of the number of losses, a win or two in Athens would go a long way in securing a spot as a regional host.
Here is this week's full top-25 poll:
USA Softball Top-25 Poll Week 13
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, conference record, overall record, points received)
1. Texas A&M (12) SEC (16-7) 43-9 606
2. Oklahoma (6) SEC (17-7) 43-7 570
3. Tennessee SEC (15-9) 40-13 535
4. Florida (1) SEC (14-10) 43-13 530
5. Texas (3) SEC (16-8) 45-9 528
6. Arkansas (2) SEC (14-10) 38-11 526
7. Oregon (1) Big Ten (19-3) 47-6 524
8. Florida State ACC (18-3) 44-8 467
9. LSU SEC (12-12) 40-13 408
10. UCLA Big Ten (17-5) 47-9 393
11. Texas Tech Big 12 (20-4) 42-12 370
12. South Carolina SEC (12-11) 39-14 343
13. Arizona Big 12 (17-7) 43-10 338
T14. Virginia Tech ACC (18-6) 40-10 269
T14. Clemson ACC (19-5) 41-12 269
16. Alabama SEC (12-12) 36-20 256
17. Stanford ACC (16-8) 39-10 222
18. Mississippi State SEC (13-11) 37-16 220
19. Nebraska Big Ten (17-5) 38-12 157
20. Duke ACC (16-8) 37-15 154
21. Ole Miss SEC (11-13) 35-16 149
22. Ohio State Big Ten (16-6) 43-11-1 104
23. Oklahoma State Big 12 (13-9) 33-17 89
24. Grand Canyon WAC (21-2) 43-6 43
25. Virginia ACC (14-10) 36-16 16
Others receiving votes: Georgia (12), Florida Atlantic (11), Auburn (8), Liberty (8), Missouri (1), UCF