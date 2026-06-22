Softball Season Wrap Up And Football Previews on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Katie Windham as we break down the conclusion of the Alabama softball season and then discuss conversations around the upcoming Crimson Tide football season.

The program opens with Windham discussing what it was like in Oklahoma City as the Crimson Tide was eliminated in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series. What went wrong for Alabama? Did the Crimson Tide maximize its season? What is the future of the program under Patrick Murphy?

Windham details the Crimson Tide's roster management as Murphy added three players without losing any. Will the program have another hit with a player from Iowa? Why did the team add another pitcher if Jocelyn Briski and Vic Moten will be back for another season?

We transition from softball to football and discuss Alabama's slow progress in the Class of 2027 recruiting cycle. Is the Crimson Tide beingn left behind? When is the right time to panic in terms of roster building?

Lastly, Windham discusses the two teams she's written previews for as BamaCentral is writing about Alabama's football opponents in 2026. How dangerous is Kentucky under a new head coach? Do the Wildcats have a special recipe for the week two matchup? South Carolina took Alabama to the wire two years in a row, will they come to Tuscaloosa and finally beat the Crimson Tide?

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