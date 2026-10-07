Updated Look at Tropical Storm Isaias's Potential Impact on Alabama-Georgia

Isaias was officially upgraded to a tropical storm overnight, as the threat for severe weather begins to loom ahead of No. 6 Alabama’s home contest versus No. 2 Georgia on Saturday.

The storm currently has sustained winds of 40 MPH and is approximately 580 miles southwest of the Mississippi River. It is moving east/northeast at eight MPH, and the latest forecast has the storm making landfall late Friday night with wind speeds reaching around 90 MPH.

James Spann of the Alabama Weather Network provided new data Wednesday morning that gives us a better idea of what to expect this weekend.

Spann first provided some good news, saying there will be some vertical wind shear on the system as it moves inland, meaning that the storm won’t be able to rapidly intensify over land as once thought possible due to a change in the wind.

However, this is still predicted to be a serious event. The Storm Prediction Center has already provided warnings of a marginal risk to some Alabama counties for Friday evening.

The current forecast calls for between 3.9 and 4.9 inches of rain in Tuscaloosa throughout the event, and Spann did not rule out the chance for flooding.

Spann addressed Saturday’s game by saying the following:

“Best possible case is for a faster-moving system. Rain could end before kickoff with diminishing wind. That is a very real possibility. But, with current NHC forecast, rain is still likely for the game with winds of 20-30 MPH. And, a tornado threat is on the table as well with Isaias passing to the west.”

Spann also discussed the possibility of a slower-moving system.

“If it’s a slower-moving system, that would keep the wind and the rain over the stadium Saturday night,” he said.

Yesterday, the SEC released a statement addressing the potential for severe weather, noting that the conference is “keeping an eye on forecasts.”

"Like we do every week at this time, we're keeping an eye on forecasts and staying in communication with schools with games that could be impacted by weather," the league said in a statement.

Alabama Athletics released a statement Tuesday night, updating fans on the status of Saturday’s game.

“Alabama Athletics is closely monitoring the weather forecast ahead of Saturday’s football game vs. Georgia. At this time, there are no plans to alter the contest. We will continue to observe conditions throughout the week and remain in communication with the Southeastern Conference office, as needed. Fans are encouraged to rely on official Alabama Athletics and SEC channels for the latest information regarding Saturday’s game.”

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