Richard Jefferson has hilarious comment after Bobby Hurley's meltdown
Bobby Hurley is an easy target for fans.
But that bullseye got a lot bigger on Saturday after Hurley pulled his Arizona State team off the floor and refused to shake hands after losing 81-72 to rival Arizona.
Then Hurley doubled down in his postgame press conference.
"If you were right near our bench, it was relentless, constant chatter from a couple of the Arizona players, that was not being policed properly," Hurley said after the game. "Of course they're going to be happy with winning, but It was done with no class in my opinion."
"I can tell you this: I do get a vote for all-conference and I can tell you who's not getting a vote," Hurley said at the very end of his press conference. As he stood up and walked out of the room he said "if you can read into that, I'm sure you might know who I'm thinking of right now."
Hurley was referencing Arizona shooting guard Caleb Love, who torched the Sun Devils for 27 points. Love was ejected with 30 seconds left in the game after being headbutted by ASU guard BJ Freeman.
Hurley is now 4-16 against Arizona and clearly well behind Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats in the battle for Arizona men's basketball supremacy.
After the game, Arizona fans piled on Hurley — including former Arizona great Richard Jefferson.
"I support a lifetime contract for Bobby Hurley at ASU," Jefferson wrote on X. "like and share if you agree. Arizona will pitch in to make sure he keeps coaching."
More Arizona fans piled on with similar sentiments.