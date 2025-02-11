Where to watch Arizona-Kansas State basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Two of the hottest teams in the Big 12 square off Tuesday night as the Arizona Wildcats (17-6, 11-1) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (12-11, 6-6) in Manhattan, Kansas.
Arizona has won 13 of its last 14 games and avenged its only Big 12 loss with an 82-73 win over Texas Tech on Saturday. The Wildcats are ranked No. 7 in the NCAA NET Rankings and No. 13 in both the AP Top 25 Poll and Coaches Poll. They are 1/2 game behind Houston for first place in the Big 12.
Kansas State has won five consecutive games and is coming off an impressive 81-73 upset of Kansas on Saturday.
Kansas State has five players averaging in double figures, led by 6-foot-9 senior forward David N'Guessan at 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. N'Guessan was named the Big 12 player of the week after scoring a season-high 22 points in a win over Arizona State, then racking up 20 points and 7 rebounds vs. Kansas.
Arizona is led by senior guard Caleb Love, who is averaging 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Guards Jaden Bradley and KJ Lewis also average in double figures for the Wildcats.
Big men Tobe Awaka and Henri Veesaar have been playing especially well for Tommy Lloyd's team. Veesaar came off the bench to rack up 15 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in the win over Texas Tech. Awaka had 14 points and 11 rebounds vs. Texas Tech and is averaging 10.3 rebounds over his last seven games.
Arizona is favored by 3.5 points, and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Wildcats a 75.9% chance of beating Kansas State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona's Big 12 road game at Kansas State on Tuesday night.
Arizona at Kansas State TV Channel, Live Online Stream
Who: Arizona at Kansas State in Big 12 men's basketball
Tipoff Time: Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. MST/7 p.m. CT
Where: Bramlage Coliseum | Manhattan, Kansas
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona has a 75.9% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona 77, Kansas State 74
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 387 (Arizona broadcast) and channel 388 (Kansas State broadcast).
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports Enterprises (AM 1290 live audio stream).