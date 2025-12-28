ASU Men’s Basketball Faces Uphill Climb Entering Big 12 Play
Arizona State men’s basketball enters Big 12 conference play facing one of the toughest stretches on its schedule.
After closing non-conference play with back-to-back losses to UCLA and Oregon State, the Sun Devils find themselves in a difficult position heading into January.
The loss to Oregon State was especially damaging. Oregon State entered the game ranked near the bottom of the NET rankings, making it a Quad 4 loss for ASU.
Those are the types of losses that can seriously hurt a team’s NCAA Tournament resume. While the Sun Devils have quality wins earlier in the season, this loss now puts pressure on conference play to make up ground.
The Opening Stretch
Arizona State opens Big 12 play on Jan 3 at home against Colorado, a team that has exceeded expectations so far this season.
While the game is in Tempe, Colorado’s strong play makes it far from an easy matchup.
After that, the schedule becomes unforgiving. ASU travels to BYU to face a top-10 team in one of the loudest and toughest environments in college basketball. Elevation, crowd energy, and depth all make Provo a possible nightmare road trip.
The challenges continue with Kansas State at home, led by one of the nation’s top scorers, before two road games against Arizona and Houston.
Arizona is currently the No. 1 team in the country, while Houston remains a national title contender with elite defense and NBA-level talent.
This five-game stretch will test Arizona State in every possible way.
No Room for Error
With a Quad 4 loss already on the resume, Arizona State no longer has much room for mistakes. Wins against top-tier Big 12 opponents would go a long way toward repairing tournament chances, but losses could quickly pile up against such a loaded schedule.
The middle portion of conference play offers more manageable matchups, but the front-loaded and back-loaded nature of the schedule means ASU must survive January to stay in contention.
Head coach Bobby Hurley now faces one of the biggest challenges of his tenure.
The talent is there, but execution, effort, and resilience will determine how this team responds. The Sun Devils have shown flashes of competitiveness against strong opponents, but moral victories will not be enough in the Big 12.
Conference play will reveal whether Arizona State can rebound from a rough finish to non-conference action or if the early losses will define the season.
