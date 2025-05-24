Is Sun Devil Baseball Still Projected to Make NCAA Tournament
It appears as if the Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program will weather the storm that came about in the form of a losing streak to end the season.
The Sun Devils are still considered a tournament team by Baseball America - clocking in as the number three seed in the Baton Rogue, Louisiana region.
This is despite the Sun Devils dropping the final four games prior to selection Monday - a sweep at the hand of Oklahoma State and a shutout loss to Brigham Young in game one of the Big 12 tournament.
The Sun Devils (35-22) are considered a 'fringe' squad according to some metrics including RPI - but several key victories look to be enough to keep the program off of the bubble.
Let's take a look at what the region could shape up to be - if this is what the official bracket is to be.
1. Louisiana State
2. Louisville
3. Arizona State
4. Kent State
In this bracket the Sun Devils would face off against Louisville in the opening round. An Arizona State victory would likely mean a bout with the top-10 ranked Tigers with zero pressure of elimination trailing them.
A loss on the other hand would likely place them in a win-or-go-home scenario against Kent State - and the team could not lose another game if they were to make a run to the Super Regionals.
The Sun Devils - if selected - could have the widest range of possible outcomes of any team in the field. Arizona State absolutely has the talent to make a first College World Series since 2010.
They also have the level of volatility that leaves the door open to not even win a single game in the yearly tournament.
The Willie Bloomquist coached squad has as much talent as anyone else, but have faced substantial bouts of inconsistency over the course of the season - the offense being shut out for the first time this season on Wednesday did not help their case in that department.
