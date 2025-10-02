Mics Caught Cam Skattebo's NSFW Line After Blocking for Jaxson Dart Touchdown
While in college at Arizona State, Giants running back Cam Skattebo made a name for himself as essentially a human wrecking ball who could take on anyone in his path. Four games into his professional career, it is safe to say that modus operandi has followed him to the NFL.
In a mic'd clip of Skattebo from Sunday's win over the Chargers—and quarterback Jaxson Dart's first NFL start—the running back can be heard shouting a pretty fired-up, NSFW message at Dart after the QB scored the game's opening touchdown, which was aided by a big block from Skattebo.
"I told you I'm gonna run through his f-----g face!" Skattebo shouted at Dart on the sidelines. "I got you!" he added, as the QB dapped him up.
Watch that moment below, starting at 1:48:
The Giants selected Skattebo in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, and it seems like they've got a real star on their hands. So far, the 23-year-old has 48 carries for 181 yards, plus two touchdowns, across four games—and that's not counting his 98 receiving yards.
He's going to be a fun one to watch. We'll see how he handles Game 5—a road contest vs. the Saints—on Sunday.