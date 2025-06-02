Arizona State Becoming Recruiting Hotbed
The impossible became the possible for the Arizona State football program nearly overnight.
Kenny Dillingham was expected to field another bottom-level team in the power four in 2024 after a rough debut season as head coach.
The exact opposite happened.
The Sun Devils famously won the Big 12 conference, finished the season ranked within the top 10 of the AP poll, and are now moving into the future as the potential power broker in the conference - at least when football is concerned.
The influence that Arizona State has gained over the college football world in the last 12 months has also extended to the recruiting trail.
Dillingham's staff has already secured 14 commitments from the 2026 class - half of them from Texas, which can be heavily attributed to Houston native Bryan Carrington.
Among those Texas pledges? Four star quarterback Jake Fette out of El Paso.
Fette has been committed to the program since September 22 of last year and remains at the doorstep of the top 100 prospects in the upcoming senior class.
What does this mean for the program at-large moving forward?
For starters, the culture that Dillingham has built is second-to-none. The 35 year old head coach has surrounded himself with an incredible staff, from offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, to wide receivers coach Hines Ward - to Carrington as well.
This staff has built up an impeccable reputation when it comes to maximizing talent and building trust with players.
Next, the athletic department has modernized greatly over the last year.
Athletic Director Graham Rossini has re-engaged the fanbase with intuition and creativity - now recruits can truly feel welcome in front of a rambunctious crowd while also receiving fair NIL compensation.
Lastly, the Sun Devil influence in Texas is invaluable - Carrington has the program competing with several Big 12 rivals, and the fact that many are choosing Tempe over staying in-state is a testament to the aforementioned culture that is being built.
Arizona State is on track to become the class of the Big 12 in the years to come - the upcoming recruiting class is just a sign of things to come.
