The 3 Most Impactful 2026 Arizona State Recruits
From the second the 2024 season ended, Arizona State football entered everyone’s radar.
And while the future doesn’t involve superstar running back Cam Skattebo anymore, coach Kenny Dillingham doesn’t let a stone go unturned.
Arizona State has done a solid job on the recruiting trail, but the most important part is secured: get the quarterback, and let your program blossom.
It was a tough blow to the Sun Devils, though, after losing a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nalin Scott, who flipped to Nebraska.
Either way, it’s a solid class, and the future of Arizona State is in good hands. Let’s dive into the top three most impactful recruits for the 2026 class.
QB Jake Fette
Spoiler alert: Fette was the aforementioned important piece I was talking about earlier.
Once Sam Leavitt leaves for the NFL, which will likely be after this upcoming season — the next best choice is current freshman Michael Tollefson.
Tollefson is hardly a needle mover, and until Fette gets to Tempe, the Sun Devils may need to look at the transfer portal for a stop-gap option.
Fette is such a skilled general, who commands attention and has legitimate dual-threat capabilities.
He was recently invited to the Elite 11 camp, where the top quarterback prospects gather to compete in various challenges. At the end of each day, an MVP is awarded.
While Fette didn’t win any MVPs, the fact that his talent was recognized with an invite is an accomplishment in itself.
Which makes his commitment so important, and makes the future of ASU football as bright as the sun that shines in the desert.
RB Cardae Mack
Mack is such a fascinating prospect who has elite qualities as a recruit.
He dominated his sophomore season, clearly outperforming everyone around him, and in his junior year took snaps as a quarterback as well, throwing for over 1,800 yards and rushing for over 2,000.
It was a masterclass, and it makes you wonder why he’s not a higher-ranked recruit.
He has a smaller frame, but running backs typically thrive when they’re shorter, creating a lower center of gravity.
Not only that, he has blazing speed, which has never hurt a running back’s prospects.
In a long line of high-end running backs, it looks like Mack may just be another case of greatness in Tempe.
EDGE Julian Hugo
Hugo received just under 30 offers, but determined that Arizona State was the place for him.
He plays with an unlimited motor and uses his speed to get past offensive linemen at a high rate. Not only that, in quarterback chases, unless the QB has exceptional wheels, Hugo usually wins those battles.
While Arizona State had a decent defense last season, it didn’t register a whole lot of sacks. The Sun Devils ranked 99th in the FBS, averaging only 1.6 sacks per game.
Hugo, even though he was competing against high schoolers, managed to register 10 sacks in his junior season, 30 hurries, and an astounding 21 tackles for loss.
If this past season was any indication, the Sun Devils don’t plan on leaving the spotlight any time soon.
And even though losing Scott brought them down a few notches in the recruiting rankings, it doesn’t seem like it matters.
The 2026 class is bringing Arizona State to Big 12 prominence.
