Jordyn Tyson Is Amongst the Elite
Jordyn Tyson enters his second season as an active player for the Arizona State football program with incredibly high hopes.
The junior is coming off of a 10 touchdown season that also saw him accumulate 301 yards in two games against top tier Big 12 defenses in Kansas State and Brigham Young.
The success that Tyson enjoyed in 2024 has caught the attention of many within the country, as he is widely considered a top three player at the wide receiver position heading into the season.
PFF writers Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick ranked Tyson as the 18th best player in college football with just under two months to go until the start of the season - just one spot below Sam Leavitt.
More rationale from Wasserman and Chadwick below:
"Tyson put together a breakout year with the Sun Devils, tallying 1,098 yards as a redshirt sophomore. The only returning Power Four receiver who posted more was Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith."
"Something clicked for the Colorado transfer down the stretch. In Arizona State’s final six games of the regular season, Tyson led the nation with 729 receiving yards and ranked second in the Power Four in yards per route run (4.03). He suffered a shoulder injury in the Sun Devils' final regular-season game, which kept him out of the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff quarterfinal, the latter of which the Sun Devils lost in double overtime."
"Tyson and Sam Leavitt (No. 2 in PFF's quarterback rankings) form the best quarterback-receiver combo in college football heading into 2025. If Arizona State is going to repeat as Big 12 champions, it will likely be because of that duo."
The connection that Tyson has built with Leavitt over the last year-plus is undeniable - the pair should only get better together as time passes. The Sun Devils restocking the roster with more depth at the wide receiver position and adding another year of continuity with WR coach Hines Ward and OC Marcus Arroyo should only boost Tyson's ceiling as a collegiate player.
