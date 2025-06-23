68 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff - Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is only 68 days away.
The Sun Devils are set to usher in another season on August 30 when they welcome the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to Mountain America Stadium - the FCS foe shouldn't pose much of a challenge to the presumed Big 12 favorites, but the game is symbolism for a fresh start nonetheless.
The summer before year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is coming with higher expectations than ever, as Arizona State is set to return 17 starters from the 11-3 team in 2024 - along with every major coordinator and position coach.
The 12 game season will feature one road trip in non-conference play to Mississippi State, while the second trek into Big 12 play will feature nine matchups - many against fellow contenders for the conference crown.
In the spirit of the season being only 68 days away - we take a look at every player that has ever worn the number for the program.
Henry Meza (53)
Will Kimball (54)
John Hickman (55)
Ken Garst (56)
Larry Reaves (58-59)
Richard Cahill (66)
Dave Pentz (68-70)
Ed Kindig (71)
Charles Brunk (72)
Fialele Edra (74)
Tim Petersen (75-77)
Daryl Mueske (79-81)
Brian Lopker (82)
Steve Sheperd (83)
Frank Kramer (84-85)
Dave Santisi (87)
Israel Stanley (88)
Kerry McDaniel (89)
Mike Balian (91-94)
Marvel Smith (96)
Kaleb Ramsay (97-98-99)
Brian Goggin (00)
Trent Marsh (09-11 O)
Corey Adams (09-12 D)
No player has worn the number since Adams - no player currently wears a number between 63 and 69.
In the spirit of the upcoming season, DL Zac Swanson joined a podcast earlier in the season to discuss the positive momentum the new culture under Dillingham has resonated within the program.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
