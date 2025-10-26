Big Reasons ASU Fans Should Be Distraught After Houston Loss
For the first time since 2023, ASU suffered a loss at home. They had ten straight wins, but the streak ended as they lost to the Houston Cougars 24-16. The score seems close, but there is a lot of stuff that ASU needs to clean up; if they don't, they could be in serious trouble.
Mobile QB's
This is a huge, huge problem for ASU as the defense gave up 111 rushing yards to Cougars Quarterback Conner Weigman. Weigman was able to run effectively throughout the game and Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit did not have that many answers.
This is concerning, but what makes it even more so is that this is not the first time that this happened, as in the Utah game, ASU gave up 120 rushing yards to Devon Dampier. This is an issue and one that needs to be fixed very, very quickly.
Run Game and Offensive-Line
These two go hand in hand for ASU, as without good offensive line play, ASU can not run the ball and that was the case tonight. In terms of the running game, ASU struggled to get things going on the ground. Raleek Brown had a good game stat-wise, but more so had spurts of good runs, rather than continued greatness.
In terms of pass blocking, Quarterback Sam Leavitt was on the run for most of the night. There were times when the pressure was pretty instant. This is something that ASU has to fix; if not, future teams will be able to exploit it.
Penalties
The talk of penalties in football can get convoluted quickly. Just like the players, the referees are human and make mistakes. However, ASU's coaching needs to improve the discipline factor. If they notice that the refs are being extra picky with their calls, then they need to adjust their coaching to factor that in. ASU had 12 penalties tonight, many of them costly and some were preventable.
Head Coach Kenny Dillingham has built a really disciplined culture. Penalties were a problem earlier in the year but have reemerged, so hopefully ASU can clean them up. Speaking of cleaning them up, that is the main takeaway, as these issues are solvable and it will be interesting and intriguing to see how ASU cleans them up.
