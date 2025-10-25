ASU vs. Houston Outcome Could Hinge on Ward vs. Weigman
ASU Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward goes up against Houston Cougars Quarterback Conner Weigman this week. If Ward gameplans correctly, it could help ASU get over Big 12 win.
Conner Weigman's Houston Season
Out of the quarterbacks that ASU faced this season, Weigman was somewhat of a wild card QB. He transferred from Texas A&M to Houston and had a lot of the physical tools that teams are happy for a QB to have, such as a good arm and the ability to scramble.
The main question with Weigman was whether he could improve his decision-making and clean up some of his accuracy issues. However, Weigman has done a fantastic job in that area as he has only two interceptions to 11 passing touchdowns on the year.
Containing Conner
Weigman has done really good scrambling this season as he has 6 rushing touchdowns with 243 yards and has averaged 3.7 yards per carry. One way that Ward can contain Weigman on the ground is to have a Spy towards the front of the defensive line.
On some of Weigman's best scrambles of the year, they came more so early on the play rather than later. So, by Ward having a player towards the front, it would be a good way for ASU's defense to keep an eye on the Cougar QB.
Another way that Ward and ASU's defense could contain Weigman is to pressure him throughout the game. If ASU were to get pressure on Weigman early on in the play, they could make him uncomfortable in the backfield. ASU's pass rush has been really good, especially edge rusher Clayton Smith, who has come up clutch in big moments for ASU this season.
Over the Middle
In terms of pass coverage for over the middle of the field, linebackers are a big part of that game, but corners and safeties could also be big.
They could lurk and read Weigman's eyes to see where he goes. Javan Robinson could be a name to look out for, as he has really good speed and agility and could jump some of Weigman's throws. Keith Abney II has had an amazing season and could be a big part of the game plan.
