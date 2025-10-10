Keys for ASU to Disrupt Utah QB Devon Dampier
Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has a challenge this week going up against Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier. Like any other Quarterback this season, there is the standard passing game element to focus on. However, Dampier provides another area of concern for ASU: his scrambling ability.
Dampier on the Run
Dampier, like the likes of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson or Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, is a great runner of the football. Dampier's running style includes good acceleration. He also has great vision, as the fact that he is always on the lookout for a pass or for a running lane stood about.
In Utah's past two games, Dampier has had 11 carries each. So his mobility is something that ASU will have to game-plan for. One way that Ward can game-plan for Dampier is to have a spy for him. A spy is a player, usually a linebacker, who covers the field but has eyes on the QB in case they try to take off and run.
Either of ASU's star linebackers, Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott, would be great at this. However, Crook could spy more, as Ward might want to play Elliott in strictly more coverage scenarios, so Crook could be the spy for Dampier. Crook would excel at this; he is pretty fast himself and has great instincts for football.
Another player who could be a spy for Ward's defense is Martell Hughes. Hughes had the game-winning interception against TCU and has been having a very nice season overall. If Ward wants to play Crook in coverage, Hughes could be the spy, as the interception against TCU showed that he has great football instincts.
Looking for Throws on the Run
Dampier's best trait is arguably his ability to throw on the run. He has a really quick release and has great instincts for when to pass it. This can be hard to defend because committing too hard to run defense can lead to passing lanes opening and vice versa.
One player who could have an impact here is safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson. Wilson is a very instinctual player, so he could be great at trying to tell if Dampier is going to throw or run. Also, safety is a position that patrols the middle of the field, so Wilson could get a great read on Dampier.
All in all, this will present a unique test for Ward's unit. However, if ASU stays focused and disciplined, they should see success.
