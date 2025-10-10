All Sun Devils

Keys for ASU to Disrupt Utah QB Devon Dampier

The Arizona State Sun Devils are going up against Quarterback Devon Dampier, so what are some ways that they can slow him down?

Tanner Cappellini

Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) looks to pass while being pressured by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Braden Siders (10) during the first quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward has a challenge this week going up against Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier. Like any other Quarterback this season, there is the standard passing game element to focus on. However, Dampier provides another area of concern for ASU: his scrambling ability.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dampier on the Run

Dampier, like the likes of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson or Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, is a great runner of the football. Dampier's running style includes good acceleration. He also has great vision, as the fact that he is always on the lookout for a pass or for a running lane stood about.

Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

In Utah's past two games, Dampier has had 11 carries each. So his mobility is something that ASU will have to game-plan for. One way that Ward can game-plan for Dampier is to have a spy for him. A spy is a player, usually a linebacker, who covers the field but has eyes on the QB in case they try to take off and run.

Either of ASU's star linebackers, Jordan Crook and Keyshaun Elliott, would be great at this. However, Crook could spy more, as Ward might want to play Elliott in strictly more coverage scenarios, so Crook could be the spy for Dampier. Crook would excel at this; he is pretty fast himself and has great instincts for football.

Arizona State Sun Devils Linebacker Jordan Crook
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Jordan Crook (8) celebrates at Mountain America Stadium during a game against Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Another player who could be a spy for Ward's defense is Martell Hughes. Hughes had the game-winning interception against TCU and has been having a very nice season overall. If Ward wants to play Crook in coverage, Hughes could be the spy, as the interception against TCU showed that he has great football instincts.

Arizona State Linebacker Martell Hughes and TCU Wide Receiver Dozie Ezukanma
Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) comes up with an interception, sealing the win against TCU wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma (82) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looking for Throws on the Run

Dampier's best trait is arguably his ability to throw on the run. He has a really quick release and has great instincts for when to pass it. This can be hard to defend because committing too hard to run defense can lead to passing lanes opening and vice versa.

Utah Utes Quarterback Devon Dampier
Sep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

One player who could have an impact here is safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson. Wilson is a very instinctual player, so he could be great at trying to tell if Dampier is going to throw or run. Also, safety is a position that patrols the middle of the field, so Wilson could get a great read on Dampier.

All in all, this will present a unique test for Ward's unit. However, if ASU stays focused and disciplined, they should see success.

