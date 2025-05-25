Projecting Role of Arizona State's Rachaad White This NFL Season
The 2021 Arizona State Sun Devils football season is one that the vast majority of fans would love to forget about.
The 2021 squad received significant national attention leading up to week one - just for the uber-talented squad to go 8-5 and suffer a loss in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Those eight victories ended up being vacated anyways, adding to the sting of a season that could have been.
It's almost inexplicable that an offense featuring Jayden Daniels, Ricky Pearsall, Johnny Wilson, and Rachaad White could fall flat on so many occasions during a season - but it did happen.
White ended up becoming the bright spot in a season that will otherwise go down in infamy in Sun Devil history.
White ran for 1,006 yards, went for 456 yards via the air game, and scored 16 total touchdowns. The season also included numerous highlight reel plays, including hurdles that many had a difficult time processing White being able to get that high in the air.
The two-year Sun Devil great won the Sun Devils several games during the course of the season as well - in a year that Daniels and the passing game was stagnant too often.
The two years in Tempe resulted in White being picked in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - he instantly became the starting RB in Tampa.
The talented back struggled with efficiency in his first two seasons in the league despite being a reliable target in the passing game and a consistent high-volume ball carrier.
The Buccaneers drafted Oregon RB Bucky Irving in the 2024 NFL draft, and in turn created a committee room.
White enjoyed his best season as a pro last season in response - catching six touchdowns and averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
However, Irving's emergence has likely pushed the former Sun Devil to number two on the depth chart.
That isn't to say White won't have a role in Tampa's offense this upcoming season - he still projects as a starting-level back, but Irving playing akin to a star as a rookie won't aid in the ASU great having staying power with the Buccaneers franchise.
White 2025 Prediction: 120 carries, 520 yards, 2 TD's; 45 REC, 425 yards, 4 TD's
