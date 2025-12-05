Eight Coaching Candidates for Iowa State Football Coaching Search After Matt Campbell’s Departure
The all-time winningest coach in Iowa State history has finally decided to leave Ames, Iowa, for the brighter lights of the Big Ten.
This is truthfully a scenario which most Cyclones fans have dreaded to know was coming eventually but stings nonetheless. Matt Campbell gave the program some of its most incredible moments in the modern era, pulling historic upsets of Oklahoma, Texas and others. He took the Cyclones to the Big 12 title game and set a high-water mark in terms of victories in a season.
Given the inherent limitations with the program in terms of its recruiting base, overall resources and pathway to success, it’s a tall task to replace somebody who accomplished all that and did it with a smile and every once of sweat possible.
Athletic director Jamie Pollard is one of the most respected in the industry and has been preparing for this moment. Now it’s time to find a successor who can hopefully match what Campbell was able to accomplish in a much different conference from the one he signed up to coach in initially.
Who could Iowa State turn to? Here are eight candidates who could be a great fit with the Cyclones.
Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach
Eck has won at a lot of places and a lot of levels, showing he can make the jump to the FBS ranks this season. He improbably led the Lobos to nine wins despite arriving to a shell of an athletic department when he was hired. His creative offenses would be a welcome addition, and he is terrific in finding undervalued talent—a must in a job like this. Eck’s a Midwestern guy at heart whose name will come up for every Big Ten job but would be perfect for continuing what Campbell started.
Matt Entz, Fresno State head coach
It’s not often you can hire a national championship–winning coach, but that’s what Entz was in continuing the North Dakota State dynasty for many years before jumping into the FBS ranks. He’s learned how a big-time program operates as an assistant and did a great job this season with the Bulldogs. He has a ton of connections in the areas where Iowa State recruits and would be the type of guy who could stay a decade-plus at the school.
Jeff Monken, Army head coach
Will anybody give Monken a real shot at a power-conference program? He’s interviewed nearly every season the past few years for bigger jobs but few ADs have been willing to pull the trigger. Pollard has enough capital to do so, and it’s an easy enough sell given how good a coach he is while operating within the limitations of West Point. He won’t be married to running any style of option at Iowa State, but will have the team competitive every single week.
Jason Candle, Toledo head coach
It worked the first time, why not go back to the same well the Cylones found Campbell? Candle would be a seamless transition given how well he knows what the program does well and he has the kind of offense that can put up plenty of points in the Big 12. He’s been in the MAC powerhouse for ages and going to Ames would be a natural career move.
Mark Stoops, former Kentucky head coach
There will be some fans who would instantly revolt at the thought of an Iowa grad taking over the program but Stoops passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest head coach at Kentucky and knows how to build a tough, hard-nosed program. He assembled some salty defenses and understood how to keep the floor high at a program that is at a disadvantage compared to conference peers. He probably stayed too long in Lexington, Ky., and was well behind many of the teams in the SEC once the transfer portal and NIL played a bigger role in roster building, but ticks off a lot of boxes at Iowa State.
Tyson Veidt, Cincinnati defensive coordinator
One of Campbell’s best friends, Veidt has spent a ton of time around Iowa State as an assistant and made a big move to join the Bearcats last offseason so that he could call plays on defense. He’ll be a candidate to make the move to Penn State to join his old boss but figures to at least get a call from the Cyclones to gauge his interest in the top job first.
Nathan Scheelhaase, L.A. Rams passing game coordinator
The former Illinois quarterback is a fast riser in the coaching world and well liked by those who know him well. He spent six years as an assistant at Iowa State, becoming offensive coordinator eventually, before leaving for a shot at the NFL. The Sean McVay coaching tree is a fruitful one right now, and if Scheelhaase wants a head coaching gig, Iowa State would make for a fitting reunion.
Tom Manning, Colts tight ends coach
No stranger to Iowa State, Manning has bounced back and forth between Indianapolis and Ames over the past few years and was probably Campbell’s most natural successor if he left a season or two ago. That could still prove to be the case, though the success the Colts are having in 2025 could make timing difficult.
