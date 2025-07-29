Two Exciting ASU Alumni Join Swim Staff
The Arizona State Sun Devils' Swim and Dive Program has been very busy as of late, especially in the coaching department. Recently, they elevated Derek Schmitt to Associate Head Coach, and now they have named two former alumni to the coaching staff.
Daniel Matheson's time as a Sun Devil
First off is Daniel Matheson. Matheson recently graduated, having been part of the ASU swim and dive team from 2022 to 2025. Matheson had many significant accomplishments as a Sun Devil, including helping the team win the Big 12 Championship during his senior season.
Matheson helped the Sun Devils get the Big 12 Championship by getting the following victories in the competition.
- Winning the 1650 freestyle
- Winning the 500 yard freestyle
Both of those are insanley long swims, so this is a huge accomplishment by Matheson. Matheson has recently graduated from ASU with a bachelor's degree in buisness.
WHAT DOES MATHESON BRING TO ASU
With Matheson having recently been at ASU, he brings very valuable experience to the table. Matheson was coached under Head Coach Herbie Behm. This can help him mold the culture Behm is trying to set. Matheson has demonstrated that he can win in the big moments, a very important skill set that he can help pass along to the current team athletes.
I am particularly excited to see Matheson work with current senior swim and dive athlete Andy Dobranski. Dobranski's journey reminds me a bit of Matheson's, so it will be cool to see how Matheson helps coach Dobranski.
Jack Little's time as a Sun Devil
Jack Little was a Sun Devil swimmer from 2018 through 2022. During this time, Little had a good collegiate career. As an ASU swimmer, Little competed in two PAC-12 Championships.
During his redshirt junior season in 2022, Little placed sixth in the 1650-yard freestyle. This helped the Sun Devils place third in the PAC-12.
After ASU, Little would take his swimming and academic talents to Tennessee, where he had a fantastic senior season and would join their swim coaching staff.
WHAT DOES LITTLE BRING TO ASU
While Little and Matheson are both alumni, Little has had experience at another college. As shown in all sports leagues, gaining experience from different places can help you have variety in your coaching style.
In conclusion, Little and Matheson both bring a lot of great experience to an ASU swim and dive program that has me really excited for next season!
