Last Lap: How Senior Can Finish His Collegiate Career
When talking about a story, arguably, the ending is the most important part. It leaves a feeling that people can remember for a lifetime. This is true, especially in the world of sports. A great ending can really dictate how many people remember an athlete's career.
Arizona State Sun Devil Swimmer Andy Dobrzanski has had a fantastic career, but with his senior season coming up, how can his story end?
Some stories have underdogs, like ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt, or some athletes hit the ground running. Both types of stories are impactful. For Dobrzanski, he was the latter. Raised in Monroe, Michigan, Dobrzanski was fantastic at swimming ever since the start.
Dobrzanski owns ten records for Milan High School. As a senior, Dobrzanski won the 200 free and the 100 breast at the Michigan Division III State Championship. Dobrzanski was an absolute phenom at his high school, so much so that he was ranked number 4 in the entire state of Michigan in 2022.
Additionally, Dobrzanski is a four-time Monroe Country Region Boys Swimmer of the Year. Dobrzanski's impact and greatness in high school cannot be overstated. This may be a significant comparison, but the impact that Dobrzanski had on swimming is similar to LeBron James's impact on basketball during his high school years. The mayor of Milan, Ed Kolar, said that Dobrzanski is maybe the most decorated athlete to come out of the city.
After an amazing high school tenure filled with outstanding performances, Dobrzanski took his talents to the Sun Devils. Like how he has done before, Dobrzanski hit the ground running during his freshman season. This was shown as Dobrzanski placed third in the 200 medley relay in his Sun Devil debut against Georgia in the season opener.
After a highly successful freshman season, Dobrzanski demonstrated that his success was not a fluke by having a fantastic sophomore year. Dobrzanski's most significant accomplishment was being named to the 2024 Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll.
Last season was Dobrzanski's best season yet! Dobrzanski showed up in the big competitions, as he took home four Big 12 Championships in the 200 IM final competition.
IM stands for individual medley, and in this race, swimmers must perform four competitive swimming strokes consecutively: Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke, and Freestyle. By winning this competition, Dobrzanski demonstrates that he is a talented and versatile athlete. Additionally, Dobrzanski was also named Big 12 Men's Swimmer of the Week.
By seeing the success Dobrzanski has had so far in his collegiate career, there is no doubt that he could have an amazing senior season! Dobrzanski has consistently demonstrated excellence and shown improvements year after year.
