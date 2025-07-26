Arizona State Players Discuss Big 12 Road Environments
The Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing up for a massive 2025 season - as the season kickoff is now just five weeks away.
In preparation for the new year, the Arizona State roster held an NIL fundraiser earlier this week - one in which Logan Stanley of the Arizona Republic was able to talk to numerous players on the roster - this topic in particular was surrounding what each player thinks the loudest road environment in the Big 12 is.
"The Arizona Republic caught up with a handful of players at the event. From established players such as Tyson, to incoming freshmen like linebacker Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, The Republic spoke with players across the spectrum at the event, asking them all a series of questions."
- Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, redshirt junior
- Jacob Rich Kongaika, defensive line, senior
- Derek Eusebio, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore
- AJ Ia, tight end, freshman
- Cameron Harpole, tight end, redshirt senior
- James Giggey, tight end, redshirt freshman
- Coleson Arends, tight end, redshirt sophomore
- Lee "Puka" Fuimaono, linebacker, freshman
What stadium is the loudest in the Big 12?
Tyson: “Texas Tech.”
Kongaika: “Kansas State. I’m expecting Utah to be pretty loud this year.”
Eusebio: “Kansas State was pretty loud, but we shut them up pretty fast.”
Ia: Hasn’t played yet.
Harpole: “Utah.”
Giggey: Hasn’t played yet.
Arends: “Kansas State — That place was rocking.”
Fuimaono: Hasn't played yet. “I know our stadium is up there, but I heard UofA is pretty loud.”
Tyson knows how deep football runs in Texas as a native - his answer makes complete sense, especially considering the Red Raiders won last year's matchup.
Kansas State was the most frequent mention - and for good reason. The Wildcats have quietly become one of the toughest outs at home in the country - although the Sun Devils deciseively won the meeting in Manhattan last November.
Utah is probably the closest to being the 'right' answer - Arizona State fans know all too well how rowdy the Utes crowd can get, and the program continuously posted dominant seasons on their home field over the course of their membership in the Pac 12.
The first opportunity to see Arizona State on the road in conference play is Saturday, September 20 against the Baylor Bears.
