Historic Arizona State Football Games: 2019 Victory vs Oregon
Optimism surrounding Arizona State football has reached a high that hasn't been seen in several years after head coach Kenny Dillingham guided the 2024 team to the College Football Playoff against all odds.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, and a defense that force a high volume of turnovers were driving forces behind a season that has come to be seen as a resounding success.
Once upon a time, the Sun Devils faced a similar scenario under head coach Herm Edwards - a wildly talented freshman quarterback in Jayden Daniels was enjoying an impressive season in 2019, while Brandon Aiyuk was creating highlight reel plays on a weekly basis, and the defense was of the high-pressure variety.
Those three pieces of the Sun Devil team in 2019 showed up in an absolutely major way on November 23 of that season against the number six Oregon Ducks.
Oregon was in prime position to reach the CFP if they were to win out and secure a Pac-12 title behind head coach Mario Cristobal and star senior QB Justin Herbert - the Ducks did enter the game as massive favorites.
Oregon got off to a quick start by scoring a touchdown within the first 10 minutes of the game before the Sun Devils responded in short order to tie the game at seven.
A sleuth of turnover on downs and punts with a singular Arizona State field goal was the result of the remainder of the first half - the Sun Devils took a 10-7 lead into half.
The action really began in the second half - a Sun Devil field goal followed by two costly Herbert interceptions gifted Arizona State a 24-7 lead with just under nine minutes left in the contest.
Oregon put on an absolute clinic in an effort to rally by scoring two quick touchdowns to bring the deficit down to three - the rest is history.
Jayden Daniels hit Aiyuk on a 'go' route on 3rd and 16 in what was one of the more iconic plays of the 2019 college football season - the score eventually put the game on ice in what was a 31-28 Arizona State victory that secured the program a signature victory at that time.
