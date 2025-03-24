All Sun Devils

Arizona State basketball transfer portal updates: Tracking ASU's roster

Bobby Hurley will need to rebuild his roster once again

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley has reportedly lost shooting guard Joson Sanon to the transfer portal.
Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley has reportedly lost shooting guard Joson Sanon to the transfer portal. / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
The college basketball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and the Arizona State Sun Devils have work to do.

Coming off a 13-19 season — their fourth losing season in the last five years — the Sun Devils will likely need to overhaul their roster once again.

Head coach Bobby Hurley is expected to return in 2025-26 to fulfill the final year of his contract, but his future beyond next season is up in the air. In the modern landscape that's not a terrible place to be, since college basketball has largely become a year-to-year proposition.

Hurley overhauled his roster last offseason, bringing in five transfers, including starters BJ Freeman, Alston Mason and Basheer Jihad. Freeman was kicked off the team in late February, and it's unclear if Mason and Jihad will return for a fifth college season.

Five-star freshman shooting guard Joson Sanon was expected to be a "one-and-done" NBA prospect, but he struggled through an injury-riddled season and reportedly entered the transfer portal on Monday.

ASU's other five-star freshman, 17-year-old Jayden Quaintance, is too young to enter the NBA Draft and has to play another college season. Where he will play next season is unclear, but he will reportedly command at least $1 million if he enters the portal.

Here's a look at Arizona State's transfer portal additions, losses and its full roster heading into next season. We'll keep this page updated with the latest transfer portal news and roster updates.

Arizona State's transfer portal additions

The Sun Devils have not added anyone through the portal yet. Check back for updates.

Arizona State's transfer portal losses

Joson Sanon has reportedly entered the transfer portal. A 6-foot-5 freshman shooting guard, Sanon averaged 11.9 points this season and Hurley called him "the best shooter" he has ever coached.

Arizona State's returning players

Here's a look at the players who are expected to return next season for ASU:

Incoming freshmen

Leo Curtis, 7-foot-1 center (Curtis picked ASU over West Virginia, Indiana, Alabama and UCF)

Kash Polk, 6-foot-8 forward (3-star recruit from Argyle High School in Texas)

Incoming sophomores

Jayden Quaintance, 6-foot-9 forward (9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks)

Amier Ali, 6-foot-8 forward (5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 32.6% from the 3-point line)

Trevor Best, 6-foot-2 guard (3.4 points, 46.2% from the 3-point line in 10 games)

Incoming seniors

Shawn Phillips Jr., 7-foot center (5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks)

Austin Nunez, 6-foot-2 guard (injured most of the season)

And here's a look at the players who could return for another season under the NCAA's new fifth-year rule:

Fifth-year seniors

Adam Miller, 6-foot-3 guard (9.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 44.4% from the 3-point line)

Alston Mason, 6-foot-2 guard (13.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 38.2% from the 3-point line)

Basheer Jihad, 6-foot-9 forward (12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals)

