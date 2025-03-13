Big 12 basketball tournament: Quarterfinals schedule, scores, bracket updates
The third day of the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament is basically an NCAA Tournament preview.
Thursday's four quarterfinal games feature seven NCAA-bound teams, plus upset-minded Colorado who stunned No. 8 seed West Virginia 67-60 in the second round. The loss put the Mountaineers on the March Madness bubble, and they have to hope teams like Colorado (14-19) don't steal their bid.
Thursday's first quarterfinal between No. 4 seed BYU (23-8) and No. 5 seed Iowa State (24-8) features plenty of intriguing storylines. BYU went into Hilton Coliseum and stunned the Cyclones 88-85 in double overtime just 10 days ago. And Iowa State was healthy for that game. ISU guard Keshon Gilbert has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a muscle strain and Tamin Lipsey is questionable with a groin strain. The game tips off at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+.
Here's the full schedule for Thursday's quarterfinal games in Kansas City. All games are being televised on ESPN+.
Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals scores, schedule (March 13)
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. No. 5 seed Iowa State - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 7 seed Baylor - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 6 seed Kansas - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals schedule (March 14)
- Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)
- Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT
And here's the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket: