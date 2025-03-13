All Sun Devils

Big 12 basketball tournament: Quarterfinals schedule, scores, bracket updates

Four big-times games are on the schedule Thursday in Kansas City

Ben Sherman

The Kansas Jayhawks will play the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
The Kansas Jayhawks will play the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The third day of the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament is basically an NCAA Tournament preview.

Thursday's four quarterfinal games feature seven NCAA-bound teams, plus upset-minded Colorado who stunned No. 8 seed West Virginia 67-60 in the second round. The loss put the Mountaineers on the March Madness bubble, and they have to hope teams like Colorado (14-19) don't steal their bid.

Thursday's first quarterfinal between No. 4 seed BYU (23-8) and No. 5 seed Iowa State (24-8) features plenty of intriguing storylines. BYU went into Hilton Coliseum and stunned the Cyclones 88-85 in double overtime just 10 days ago. And Iowa State was healthy for that game. ISU guard Keshon Gilbert has been ruled out of Thursday's game with a muscle strain and Tamin Lipsey is questionable with a groin strain. The game tips off at 11:30 a.m. CT on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Here's the full schedule for Thursday's quarterfinal games in Kansas City. All games are being televised on ESPN+.

Big 12 Tournament: Quarterfinals scores, schedule (March 13)

  • Game 9 – No. 4 seed BYU vs. No. 5 seed Iowa State - 11:30 a.m. CT
  • Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
  • Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. No. 7 seed Baylor - 6 p.m. CT
  • Game 12 – No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 6 seed Kansas - 8:30 p.m. CT

Big 12 Tournament: Semifinals schedule (March 14)

  • Game 13 – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT
  • Game 14 – Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT

Big 12 Tournament championship game (March 15)

  • Game 15 – Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT

And here's the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket:

Big 12 Tournament Bracket
Big 12 Tournament Bracket / Big 12 Conference

