Projected seeds, matchups for 2025 Big 12 basketball tournament
With one game to play in the regular season, the top four seeds in the 2025 Big 12 men's basketball tournament have been finalized.
Clinching a top-four seed is a big deal since it comes with a double bye into the quarterfinals — which means you only need to win three games to capture the tournament title.
No. 15 seed Arizona State, on the other hand, will have to win five games in five days to earn the automatic NCAA Tournament berth that comes with the Big 12 Tournament championship.
Big 12 Tournament seeds
The top four seeds in the tournament are Houston, Arizona, Texas Tech and BYU. Houston (26-4, 18-1) clinched its second consecutive Big 12 title two weeks ago and will be the top seed in the tournament. Arizona (20-10, 14-5) and Texas Tech (23-7, 14-5) are tied for the second seed, while BYU (22-8, 13-6) is currently fourth.
Arizona, Texas Tech and BYU can all finish anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 based on how Saturday's games go.
Iowa State (22-8, 12-7) has the fifth seed locked up. After that, it's a six-team race for seeds 6-11. Baylor, Kansas, TCU, Kansas State and West Virginia are all 9-10 in conference play, and where they finish depends on Saturday's results. Utah (8-11) could finish as high as the No. 9 seed if things fall their way on Saturday.
Cincinnati, UCF, Oklahoma State, Arizona State and Colorado occupy the bottom of the conference. Arizona State is locked into the No. 15 seed and Colorado will be the No. 16 seed; the other three could move up or down based on their final games.
Here are the updated Big 12 standings with one game to play:
- Houston (18-1) - clinched No. 1 seed
- Texas Tech (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- Arizona (14-5) - clinched top-4 seed
- BYU (13-6) - clinched top-4 seed
- Iowa State (12-7) - clinched No. 5 seed
- Kansas (10-9)
- Baylor (10-9)
- TCU (9-10)
- Kansas State (9-10)
- West Virginia (9-10)
- Utah (8-11)
- Cincinnati (7-12)
- UCF (7-12)
- Oklahoma State (6-13)
- Arizona State (4-15) - clinched No. 15 seed
- Colorado (2-17) - clinched No. 16 seed
And here are the projected final Big 12 standings, based on ESPN's BPI:
- Houston (19-1) - No. 1 seed
- Texas Tech (15-5) - No. 2 seed
- BYU (14-6) - No. 3 seed
- Arizona (14-6) - No. 4 seed
- Iowa State (13-7) - No. 5 seed
- Kansas (11-9) - No. 6 seed
- Baylor (10-10) - No. 7 seed
- TCU (10-10) - No. 8 seed
- West Virginia (10-10) - No. 9 seed
- Kansas State (9-11) - No. 10 seed
- Cincinnati (8-12) - No. 11 seed
- Utah (8-12) - No. 12 seed
- UCF (7-13) - No. 13 seed
- Oklahoma State (6-14) - No. 14 seed
- Arizona State (4-16) - No. 15 seed
- Colorado (2-18) - No. 16 seed
Big 12 Tournament schedule
The Big 12 men's basketball tournament tips off Tuesday in Kansas City with four first-round games, and continues Wednesday with four second-round games. The quarterfinals will be played on Thursday. Here are the projected matchups for the first three rounds, based on ESPN's BPI:
First round - Tuesday, March 11
- Game 1 - No. 12 seed Utah vs. No. 13 Seed UCF - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 2 – No. 9 seed West Virginia vs. No. 16 seed Colorado - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 – No. 10 seed Kansas State vs. No. 15 seed Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 4 – No. 11 seed Cincinnati vs. No. 14 seed Oklahoma State - 8:30 p.m. CT
Second round - Wednesday, March 12
- Game 5 – No. 5 seed Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 6 – No. 8 seed TCU vs. Winner of Game 2 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 7 – No. 7 seed Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 8 – No. 6 seed Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13
- Game 9 – No. 4 seed Arizona vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT
- Game 10 – No. 1 seed Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT
- Game 11 – No. 2 seed Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT
- Game 12 – No. 3 seed BYU vs. Winner of Game 8 - 8:30 p.m. CT