How to watch Arizona State basketball vs. Idaho State: TV channel, live stream
College basketball fans will need to do some homework to familiarize themselves with Bobby Hurley's team.
Hurley overhauled his roster in the offseason through the transfer portal and the high school ranks. His 2024-25 Arizona State men's basketball team features two five-star freshmen — forward Jayden Quaintance and guard Joson Sanon — and five transfer portal additions. The only returning starter is senior guard Adam Miller.
The 17-year-old Quaintance is the highest-ranked recruit in Arizona State basketball history. A 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina, Quaintance is the youngest player in Power 4 college basketball this season. Because he doesn't turn 18 until July he's not eligible to enter the NBA Draft until 2026 — and he's a projected lottery pick.
"Jayden is special," Hurley said at Big 12 basketball media day last month. "What he's going to be a couple years from now is scary because he's already so advanced for his age, turning 17 in July. He'll be one of the youngest players in college basketball, but you look at him physically, he's prepared to compete at this level."
The Sun Devils struggled in their 104-47 exhibition loss to No. 7 Duke last week — but it's safe to say many teams will struggle against the Blue Devils this season. Hurley went with a starting lineup of Miller, Quaintance, Alston Mason, BJ Freeman and Shawn Phillips vs. the Blue Devils. It will be interesting to see if he sticks with that lineup in Tuesday's season opener vs. Idaho State.
Mason (Missouri State) and Freeman (Milwaukee) are prolific scorers Hurley landed in the transfer portal. Mason averaged 17.5 points and 3.6 assists last season while shooting 35.3% from the 3-point line. Freeman averaged 21.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.
Here are details on how to watch Arizona State's 2024-25 season opener vs. Idaho State on Tuesday, Nov. 5:
Idaho State at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Idaho State at Arizona State in a men's basketball season opener
When: 7 p.m. MST | Tuesday, November 5
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Idaho State-Arizona State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Our Prediction: Arizona State 88, Idaho State 64
