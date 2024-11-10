All Sun Devils

Watch, stream Arizona State basketball vs. No. 8 Gonzaga: TV channel, spread, game odds

The Sun Devils are huge underdogs on Sunday afternoon

Ben Sherman

Arizona State guard Adam Miller (44) scored 16 points in the Sun Devils win over Santa Clara.
Arizona State guard Adam Miller (44) scored 16 points in the Sun Devils win over Santa Clara. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite a 2-0 start to the season, the oddsmakers are not impressed by Arizona State.

Bobby Hurley's team enters Sunday's nationally-televised nonconference game at No. 8 Gonzaga as 22.5-point underdogs.

The Sun Devils are coming off an 81-74 neutral-site victory over Santa Clara where they were 5.5-point underdogs. Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Sun Devils, but he shot just 4-of-14 from the field (3-of-12 from the 3-point line).

The Sun Devils were 15-of-36 from the 3-point line with freshman Amier Ali going 4-for-5 off the bench. Their ability to knock down 3-pointers was the difference in the game. Santa Clara was just 10-of-33 from downtown.

Arizona State's two five-star freshmen — Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon — both started and showed improvement. After grabbing just one rebound in ASU's season-opening win over Idaho State, Quaintance hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. Sanon scored 11 points and was 2-of-4 from downtown.

After losing to Duke 104-47 in an exhibition game, the Sun Devils have an idea of what's in store for them Saturday in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga hammered No. 6 Baylor 101-63 in its season opener and returns arguably the best roster in college basketball. Mark Few's team has seven of eight rotation players back, and the Zags added two big-time players through the transfer portal — Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's matchup vs. Gonzaga on Sunday:

Arizona State at No. 8 Gonzaga TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds

Who: Arizona State (2-0) at No. 8 Gonzaga (1-0) in a nonconference men's basketball game

When: 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MST | Sunday, November 10

Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Gonzaga live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Betting Odds: Gonzaga is favored by 22.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Our Prediction: Gonzaga 86, Arizona State 61

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Sunday's matchup

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Basketball