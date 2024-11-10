Watch, stream Arizona State basketball vs. No. 8 Gonzaga: TV channel, spread, game odds
Despite a 2-0 start to the season, the oddsmakers are not impressed by Arizona State.
Bobby Hurley's team enters Sunday's nationally-televised nonconference game at No. 8 Gonzaga as 22.5-point underdogs.
The Sun Devils are coming off an 81-74 neutral-site victory over Santa Clara where they were 5.5-point underdogs. Milwaukee transfer BJ Freeman scored 17 points off the bench to lead the Sun Devils, but he shot just 4-of-14 from the field (3-of-12 from the 3-point line).
The Sun Devils were 15-of-36 from the 3-point line with freshman Amier Ali going 4-for-5 off the bench. Their ability to knock down 3-pointers was the difference in the game. Santa Clara was just 10-of-33 from downtown.
Arizona State's two five-star freshmen — Jayden Quaintance and Joson Sanon — both started and showed improvement. After grabbing just one rebound in ASU's season-opening win over Idaho State, Quaintance hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds and blocked 3 shots. Sanon scored 11 points and was 2-of-4 from downtown.
After losing to Duke 104-47 in an exhibition game, the Sun Devils have an idea of what's in store for them Saturday in Spokane, Washington. Gonzaga hammered No. 6 Baylor 101-63 in its season opener and returns arguably the best roster in college basketball. Mark Few's team has seven of eight rotation players back, and the Zags added two big-time players through the transfer portal — Michael Ajayi and Khalif Battle.
Who: Arizona State (2-0) at No. 8 Gonzaga (1-0) in a nonconference men's basketball game
When: 2 p.m. PT/3 p.m. MST | Sunday, November 10
Where: McCarthey Athletic Center | Spokane, Washington
Betting Odds: Gonzaga is favored by 22.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Gonzaga 86, Arizona State 61
