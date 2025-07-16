Arizona State's Heisman Hopefuls and Darkhorses
The Heisman trophy is the most coveted award in College Football. The prestigious award is awarded to the most outstanding player in College Football. Let's look at some contenders of who could take home the award for the Sun Devils.
Sam Leavitt
Seven out of the past ten Heisman winners have been Quarterbacks, with former Sun Devil and current Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels being the most recent QB winner in 2023. So, more often than not, this is an award that goes to a QB.
Leavitt could easily win the award as well. He is a prolific passer, as he has all the tools needed to hit all areas of the field accurately. Plus, Leavitt has a great group of offensive pass catchers to deliver the ball to.
However, the biggest reason why Leavitt could win the Heisman is his ability to scramble. Not only does his rushing ability help elevate his game, but it also provides the exciting element that can help players win the award. Without a definitive number one running back in the desert, Leavitt could scramble more.
Jordyn Tyson
Jorydn Tyson's case for the Heisman is pretty easy to make. He is arguably the Sun Devils best player on the team, and is the number one option on offense. The last receiver to win a Heisman was Alabama alumnus and current Philadelphia Eagle DeVonta Smith in 2020. Smith's stats that season were insane. He hauled in 117 balls for 1,856 yards and 23 Touchdowns.
In Tyson's first year starting for the Sun Devils, he amassed 75 catches for 1,1101 yards and 10 Touchdowns. In year two, Tyson could even have a better year.
Jalen Moss
Incoming transfer Jalen Moss makes the list for a couple of reasons. First is that Moss is a very fluid route runner. He can change angles in his route quickly, and is hard to tackle.
However, the other element that Moss brings is that he is an outstanding returner. Moss is currently listed as the Kick and Punt Returner for the Sun Devils. If Moss scores a couple of return touchdowns, that could help boost Moss's stock to win the Heisman. He could be viewed as a double threat by voters, very similar to last year's heisman winner, Travis Hunter.
Keith Abney II
Speaking of Travis Hunter winning the award, it is possible that Keith Abney II could win the Heisman. Now, Travis Hunter played wide receiver in addition to cornerback, while Abney II strictly plays defensive back. However, Abney II could still win it as he is extremely electric on the field.
ASU's defense was solid last year, but ultimately it was their downfall. So, if the Sun Devil defense is better and Abney has a great season, he could stake a darkhorse claim.
Clayton Smith
Edge Rusher Clayton Smith could be a sleeper, even though an edge rusher has never won the award. First off, Smith could have a breakout season. When Smith flashes, he is fun to watch, which could add value to his case.
Also, to bring up Travis Hunter again, Hunter was a defensive player, so voters are showing that they value the defensive side of the ball.
Overall, if any player mentioned, or not mentioned won the Heisman it would be a huge deal for the college.