Arizona State Offers a Pair of 2027 Defensive Backs

Arizona State is looking ahead to the 2027 recruiting cycle, recently offering a pair of defensive back prospects in the class.

Max Dorsey

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils safety Adrian Wilson (6) in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his recruiting staff have been very active on the recruiting trail as the 2025 season winds down. While the Sun Devils' main priority is the 2026 recruiting cycle, they're also looking ahead to future classes. 

The Sun Devils have been targeting numerous recruits in the 2027 class, most recently extending an offer to a pair of defensive back prospects.

Sun Devils Offer Two 2027 DBs

On November 12, Arizona State extended an offer to Evan Via, a 2027 safety prospect from Laude Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis, Missouri. A few days later, on Nov. 15, the Sun Devils offered Jaiden Fields, a 2027 safety prospect from Hutto High School in Hutto, Texas.

ASU helme
Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Here's a look at both Fields and Via as prospects, as well as Arizona State's standing in their recruitments. 

Where Does ASU Stand in Evan Via's Recruitment?

While Via doesn't hold a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, the young safety has garnered interest from multiple programs. Arizona State was the sixth Division I program to offer him, joining Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Purdue, and Wisconsin. He shared that the Sun Devils offered him on X, writing, "Grateful to receive an offer from Arizona State University!!!"

The Sun Devils' offer comes early in Via's recruitment process, which should give Dillingham and his staff time to build a relationship with him before other programs get involved.

While Via isn't currently a highly touted prospect, the fact that most of his offers are from Power Four schools highlights his talent. His recruitment currently lacks significant traction, but that could change in the near future. 

Where Does ASU Stand in Jaiden Fields' Recruitment?

Fields has gained the attention of schools across the country, with Arizona State being his 13th Division I offer. He's a three-star recruit in the 2027 class and 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 566 overall player in the country, the No. 56 safety, and the No. 76 prospect out of Texas.

He shared on X that his Arizona State offer came after a conversation with defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington, writing, "After a great phone call with [Brian Carrington], I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Arizona State University!"

Some elite programs are targeting the young safety, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. The Sun Devils will face some competition if they want to land him, but their offer still comes pretty early in his process, which should give Arizona State time to make up some ground. 

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.