Arizona State Offers a Pair of 2027 Defensive Backs
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham and his recruiting staff have been very active on the recruiting trail as the 2025 season winds down. While the Sun Devils' main priority is the 2026 recruiting cycle, they're also looking ahead to future classes.
The Sun Devils have been targeting numerous recruits in the 2027 class, most recently extending an offer to a pair of defensive back prospects.
Sun Devils Offer Two 2027 DBs
On November 12, Arizona State extended an offer to Evan Via, a 2027 safety prospect from Laude Horton Watkins High School in St. Louis, Missouri. A few days later, on Nov. 15, the Sun Devils offered Jaiden Fields, a 2027 safety prospect from Hutto High School in Hutto, Texas.
Here's a look at both Fields and Via as prospects, as well as Arizona State's standing in their recruitments.
Where Does ASU Stand in Evan Via's Recruitment?
While Via doesn't hold a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals, the young safety has garnered interest from multiple programs. Arizona State was the sixth Division I program to offer him, joining Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kent State, Purdue, and Wisconsin. He shared that the Sun Devils offered him on X, writing, "Grateful to receive an offer from Arizona State University!!!"
The Sun Devils' offer comes early in Via's recruitment process, which should give Dillingham and his staff time to build a relationship with him before other programs get involved.
While Via isn't currently a highly touted prospect, the fact that most of his offers are from Power Four schools highlights his talent. His recruitment currently lacks significant traction, but that could change in the near future.
Where Does ASU Stand in Jaiden Fields' Recruitment?
Fields has gained the attention of schools across the country, with Arizona State being his 13th Division I offer. He's a three-star recruit in the 2027 class and 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 566 overall player in the country, the No. 56 safety, and the No. 76 prospect out of Texas.
He shared on X that his Arizona State offer came after a conversation with defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington, writing, "After a great phone call with [Brian Carrington], I am blessed to say I have received an offer from Arizona State University!"
Some elite programs are targeting the young safety, including Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. The Sun Devils will face some competition if they want to land him, but their offer still comes pretty early in his process, which should give Arizona State time to make up some ground.
