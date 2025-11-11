Examining Clearest Path for ASU to Reach Big 12 Title Game
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading into a battle with the surging West Virginia Mountaineers, who have put three consecutive strong performances together, on Saturday at Mountain America Stadium.
The Sun Devils still have a realistic path to return to the Big 12 title game moving into the final three weeks of the season, but they must have numerous results fall into their favor - Arizona State on SI explores the ideal scenario to fall in place in the coming days below.
ASU Defeats West Virginia
This aspect of the results is clear - the Sun Devils must win their final three games to have a shot to return to Arlington on the first Saturday of December. Jeff Sims is going to be tasked with facing a tough West Virginia defense at home.
This also marks the return of Rich Rodriguez to Tempe after spending six seasons as head coach at the University of Arizona.
Arizona Defeats Cincinnati
This is going to sting for Arizona State fans - as the Arizona Wildcats will always be a bitter rival.
Cincinnati faces Brigham Young next week, so the two one-loss conference teams will be handed another loss, but the ideal world is one in which the Bearcats have their second loss heading into the battle.
Arizona QB Noah Fifita needs to have a strong showing for an Arizona team that was two narrow losses away from sporting an 8-1 record.
Baylor Defeats Utah
Utah and QB Devon Dampier are heading into an undeniably difficult matchup on the road against Baylor.
Baylor's offense - which is headlined by QB Sawyer Robertson, RB Bryson Washington, and TE Michael Trigg - will present challenges to the Utah defense that they haven't encountered since their loss to Texas Tech.
Arizona State needs Utah to lose its third conference game to regain a lead in the standings - this is the most likely game that the Utes will drop over the final three games.
TCU Defeats BYU
This is the same concept as the Cincinnati situation - the most ideal scenario is that both squads go into their matchup next week with two conference losses each. This will be easier said than done, as TCU just lost a game to the heavily injured Iowa State Cyclones - they will also be making the trip to Provo, which makes the task all the more challenging.
Arizona State fans must hope for TCU QB Josh Hoover to have an incredible performance on Saturday night.
