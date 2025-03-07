Are the San Francisco 49ers targeting Cam Skattebo in 2025 NFL Draft?

Deebo Samuel reached a top speed of 20.90 mph on his 76-yard TD reception, his fastest speed since Week 14, 2019 and his 3rd time reaching 20+ mph this season (tied for 3rd-most in the NFL).



🔹 Yards After Catch: 54

🔹 YAC Over Expected: +43



