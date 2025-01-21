Final AP Top 25 Poll: Arizona State football makes huge jump
After the dust settled, the Arizona State football team officially had one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football history.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12 — and a complete afterthought in any preseason national college football rankings — the Sun Devils stunned the sports world by winning 11 games and pushing Texas to the brink in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
It all added up to a top-10 national ranking to end the 2024 college football season. In the final AP Top 25 Poll, released Tuesday, Arizona State was ranked No. 7 in the country.
Notably, the Sun Devils were ranked ahead of Boise State, Tennessee, Indiana, SMU and Alabama — teams that finished ahead of ASU in the final College Football Playoff Rankings. ASU was ranked No. 12 in the final CFP Rankings.
Ohio State finished No. 1 after beating No. 2 Notre Dame 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. Despite getting blown out in the first round by Ohio State, Oregon finished No. 3. Texas finished No. 4, followed by Penn State and Georgia.
Four Big 12 teams were ranked in the final poll: No. 7 Arizona State, No. 13 BYU, No. 15 Iowa State and No. 25 Colorado.
Here is the final college football AP Top 25 Poll of the 2024 season.
Final AP Top 25 College Football Poll
Jan. 21, 2025
1. Ohio State (56)
2. Notre Dame
3. Oregon
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Georgia
7. Arizona State
8. Boise State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. Ole Miss
12. SMU
13. BYU
14. Clemson
15. Iowa State
16. Illinois
17. Alabama
18. Miami
19. South Carolina
20. Syracuse
21. Army
22. Missouri
23. UNLV
24. Memphis
25. Colorado
Also receiving votes: Navy 55, LSU 39, Louisville 38, Michigan 36, Kansas State 11, Marshall 8, Ohio 8, Florida 7, TCU 2, Texas A&M 1.