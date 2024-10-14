Arizona State football players honored by Big 12
Cam Skattebo and Caleb McCullough put together big-time performances in Arizona State's 27-19 upset of Utah on Friday night.
On Monday, they were both honored by the Big 12.
Skattebo was the named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 158 yards and two touchdown against the Utes. The touchdown runs were back-breaking bursts of 47 and 50 yards. The senior running back also caught four passes for 41 yards out of the backfield.
It was Skattebo's third game this season with more than 150 yards rushing. He is now fith in the nation in rushing yards (773) and fourth in carries (133). He is the first Big 12 player to be named Offensive Player of the Week three times this season (the other two came after wins over Mississippi State and Kansas).
McCullough, who started the Utah game in place of suspended linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. He finished with 12 tackles, two interceptions and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss. He is one of just three FBS players to record double-digit tackles and two interceptions in a game this season.
"That was a guy that was here through all the mess," Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said after the game. "He was here when all the bad things were happening. ... He's one of the few people that stayed. And for him to make that play is awesome. Kudos to him. Gave him a game ball."
Arizona State (5-1) is hoping to ride the momentum of their Utah win into a pivotal Big 12 road game at Cincinnati (4-2) on Saturday (9 a.m. MST, ESPN+).