Arizona State football lands elite wide receiver
Kenny Dillingham has generated a ton of momentum for the Arizona State football program.
At 7-2, the Sun Devils are one of the best stories in the country. Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Dillingham's team has stunned the "experts" and the oddsmakers alike.
After beating UCF 35-31 on Saturday, Dillingham said it was "a big recruiting weekend" for his program, and he had to cut his press conference short to tend to his recruits.
Whatever he said paid off.
On Sunday Arizona State landed a big-time recruit: 2025 junior college wide receiver Jordan Scott. Ranked the top junior college WR in the country, Scott is 6-foot-7 and was recently offered by Florida State.
The addition of Scott gives Sam Leavitt another weapon in the passing game. Leavitt's favorite target, Jordyn Tyson, will be back next season, and the addition of Scott will take some pressure off of him.
"It's an unbelievable connection right now," Dillingham said after the win over UCF. "JT has two more years, Sam has three more years. That could be an exciting combo here for the future of Sun Devil football."
Check out Scott's highlights from the first six games of the season at Southwest Mississippi Community College: