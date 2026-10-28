Arizona State Mailbag: Jake Fette, No. 8 BYU, Basketball Season and Everything Sun Devils

A freshman quarterback potentially starting on the road, a new hockey coach is formally introduced, volleyball looks to get back on track and basketball season prepares to launch.

It is a busy time for Arizona State athletics, meaning there's no better time for a QnA. Let's answer a few questions in this week's edition of the Sun Devils On SI mailbag.

Who's The Better Option at QB vs. BYU? Freshman Jake Fette, or Injured Veteran Mikey Keene?

The biggest question of the week in Tempe: Fette or Keene?

All signs pointed to the freshman Fette with the unknown of Keene's knee injury, which he suffered midway through his start vs. Kansas State.

Fette won over the hearts of ASU fans in an emergency spot start after the Keene injury and Cutter Boley's sluggish display as QB2, but in reality, Fette only threw six passes on the day. A farcry from what the workload is as a starting QB.

Playing the No. 8 team in the country in a raucous enviornment does not appear ideal for a inexperienced player, especially when the other option is a fifth-year talent who has played on big stages.

At the same time, this inexperience can be used as a tool for ASU. The lack of film and knowledge on Fette makes it harder for BYU to prep.

The question above it all: How much does Keene's injury affect his play?

After the spark Fette provided, along with the unsureness of Keene's knee, I would predict Fette as the starter, but both options are 100% on the table.

Talking ASU MBB Predictions

With five days til tip-off, get those predictions in while you can, folks.

Some people in the Sun Devil-sphere have been posting their Team MVP, surprise player, and record for Randy Bennett's first season in Tempe.

Here is where I stand:

Team Record: 21-11 (10-8)

There's a lot to like about this newlook ASU team, and it was shown in New Mexico on Sunday. If we can't lock down where the ceiling is for this squad, it at least feels like there is a high floor, which has not been the case for ASU MBB in recent memory.

Pairing this with a non-conference schedule that has been deemed "dessert-like" opens a path for ASU to get out to a dominant start this season, but also potentially sets them up for a rude awakening come conference play.

Bennett and Co. will handle business in the early stages, before recieving a few gut checks from the Arizona's and Houston's of the world. They should be able to stack wins on the lower half of the conference, however, sitting in the middle of the pack with a chance to pull off some upset ranked wins.

ASU will find itself back in March Madness for the first time since 2023, especially with the bracket now being expanded.

Team MVP: Paulius Murauskas

The main standouts for Team MVP conversations lie in the team captains:

- Paulius Murauskas, Senior Forward

- Emmanuel Innocenti, Senior Guard/Forward

- Dillan Shaw, Sophomore Guard/Forward

Out of the three, it is hard to not big the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Innocenti brings high-level defense to the table, while Shaw has the scoring ability to potentially become one of the best underclassmen in the conference.

Murauskas brings it all.

Leading the Sun Devils in points and rebounds (31 and 9) in New Mexico showed off just the type of talent the Saint Mary's transfer possess, and with his size, it should be able to translate to the Big 12 quite well.

Surprise Player: Joel Foxwell

On a team and in a system that touts rebounding and has a lot of size, guards can sometimes get lost in the mix.

Instead of "performing a solo", a guard in Randy Bennett's system is more about "conducting the orchestra".

Joel Foxwell has the capability to do that.

The Australian ball handler made up for a poor shooting night with seven assists and getting to the free throw line vs. New Mexico, ending as a +8 in the plus-minus column, the highest mark for the Sun Devils in Albuqerque.

Foxwell's ability to take over a game is still there, as well. With Portland in 2025, Foxwell scored 27 points to upset No. 6 Gonzaga, scoring a season-high 35 points vs. Pepperdine a week later.

While the WCC is not the Big 12, Foxwell is still in the conversation to surprise this season.

Can Dave Hakstol Lead ASU Hockey To New Heights?

Hiring a new coach after the Greg Powers debacle seemed like a frantic move to tread water for the Sun Devils hockey program.

Weeks later, now after new head coach Dave Hakstol's introductory press conference, it seems like Arizona State won't only not back track, but actually take steps forward.

The former NHL head coach not only led ASU to two wins vs. UMass Lowell in his first-ever series with the program, but impressed many in attendance for his formal hello.

“There was something about this opportunity that feels special and I really feel that way.” Hakstol said.

Hakstol would go on to talk about the hockey community in Arizona, the state of the program, his goals and drive, the situation with Matthew Mayich, and even how he held a "mini training camp" with the team during ASU's bye week to truly get up to speed together.

Hakstol checked all the boxes on the micorphone, in a way I don't think I ever saw Greg Powers do. Now, it's time to do so on the ice, as ASU travels to Minnesota to open conference play vs. St. Cloud State.

Got More Questions? Ask @danlallison or 429dallison@gmail.com to submit for next week's mailbag.